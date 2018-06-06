Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York flat, apparently after committing suicide, it has been reported.

Spade, 55, was found dead at 10:20am at her Park Avenue home after hanging herself, law enforcement sources told TMZ. She is survived by her daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, and husband Andy Spade.

Born Katherine Noel Brosnahan, Spade kicked off her fashion career writing for women’s magazine Mademoiselle and working in a clothing store, where she met Andy, brother of actor and comedian David Spade. She married Andy in 1994.

The pair launched Kate Spade Handbags in 1993, with the range becoming an instant hit thanks to Spade’s bold colours and bright prints, which carried an air of unrestrained cheer that matched the hopeful decade.

Spade also used her considerable business acumen to develop the brand into an internationally recognised juggernaut that now included clothes, jewellery, shoes, make-up and home goods, among other items.

In 1999, Spade sold 56 per cent of the brand to Neiman Marcus Group, and in 2006 she sold it the remaining 44 per cent.

She then took time to raise her daughter but returned to the fashion game in 2016 with new handbag and footwear brand Frances Valentine, taking the name from family members.

In 2006, Neiman Marcus sold the Kate Spade Brand to 2006 to Liz Claiborne Inc for $124 million. In May 2017, Coach bought the Kate Spade brand for $2.4 billion.