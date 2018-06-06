Tesla investors defeat proposal to separate CEO Elon Musk’s roles

Tesla shareholders at an annual meeting in northern California on Tuesday re-elected three directors and voted against a proposal to split the chairman and chief executive jobs, both of which billionaire Elon Musk holds.

The electric car maker’s stock was up 1 per cent in extended trade after Musk said Tesla was on track to produce 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week by the end of June, in line with his previously stated goal.

Tesla has been struggling to ramp up production of its new Model 3 sedan, which is crucial to the company’s long-term profitability. Manufacturing bottlenecks have delayed the delivery of vehicles to customers and deferred much-needed revenue as the company continues to spend heavily on Model 3 production fixes, as well as projects in the pipeline.

Musk, who has insisted the company will not need to raise money this year, has also come under fire for his behaviour during an earnings conference call last month, in which he cut off analysts posing financial queries, rejecting them as “boring, bonehead questions.”

Shares fell as much as 7 per cent after Musk’s snub, evaporating $2 billion from Tesla’s stock market value.



Musk said on Tuesday that a goal of building 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of June was “quite likely” as the company’s production lines were now demonstrating the ability to build 3,500 vehicles per week.

“This is the most excruciating hellish several months I’ve ever had... but I think we’re getting there,” Musk said during Tesla’s annual meeting of stockholders in Mountain View, California.



Earlier on Tuesday, The Daily Beast published an insiders’ report on persistent problems at Tesla’s manufacturing plant, including fires and safety issues.

Musk’s comments came after shareholders re-elected three directors and voted against a proposal to wrest the chairman role from Musk.

That had represented the strongest challenge yet to Musk’s grip on the Silicon Valley electric vehicle maker, which also faces production setbacks and expectations by many analysts that it will need to raise new cash.

One investor proposed splitting the chairman and chief executive jobs, both of which Musk holds, arguing the sprawling company has become difficult to oversee. Musk owns a 20 per cent stake in the company.

