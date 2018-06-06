Fashion designer Kate Spade, who was found on Tuesday after hanging herself in her New York flat, committed suicide following years of untreated depression, self-medication with alcohol and a demand for divorce from her husband, it has emerged.

Spade’s sister, Reta Saffo told ﻿The Kansas Star that Spade, 55, had been frightened of seeking treatment for depression because she felt that it would affect the image of her happy-go-lucky fashion designs, and that she had become fixated on comedian and actor Robin Williams after he hanged himself in August 2014.

“We were freaked out/saddened,” Saffo, 57, said, “but she kept watching it and watching it over and over. I think there was a plan even as far back as then.”

Born Katherine Brosnahan in Kansas City, the designer later moved to New York, where she met Andrew Spade – brother of actor and comedian David Space – who would become her husband and business partner.

Together they opened up Kate Spade New York, which initially produced handbags but blossomed into a full-on fashion house featuring Kate’s signature bright colours and jazzy prints.

The carefree, poppy designs captured the imagination of women worldwide – but would become an albatross around Spade’s neck, as she struggled with bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depression, Saffo said.

“She was always a very excitable little girl and I felt all the stress/pressure of her brand (KS) may have flipped the switch where she eventually became full-on manic depressive,” she told the ﻿Star in an emailed interview.

Bipolar disorder – which is often characterised by alternating periods of hyperactivity, euphoria and impaired judgment (manic episodes) and deep hopelessness, sadness and, sometimes, suicidal urges (depressive episodes) – can be treated with the proper medication.

But Spade, whose brands – first Kate Spade and later Frances Valentine – were associated with freewheeling modern living, felt that seeking help would hurt her products.

“I'd flown out to Napa and NYC several times in the past 3-4 years to help her to get the treatment she needed (inpatient hospitalization),” Saffo wrote.

Andrew Spade would promise to take care of their daughter, Frances Beatrix, also known as Bea, she said, while Saffo would try to buck her sister up for the trip.

“I’d come so VERY close to getting her to go in for treatment (to the same place Catherine Zeta-Jones went for her successful bipolar treatment program),” Saffo continued.

“I’d spoken with them on the phone (not telling them exactly who the patient would be). They agreed to fly in and talk with her and take her with them to the treatment center.

“She was all set to go – but then chickened out by morning. I even said I (would) go with her and be a ‘patient’ too (she liked that idea) I said we could talk about it all – our childhood, etc. That I could help her fill in any blanks she might have.

“That seemed to make her more comfortable, and we'd get sooo close to packing her bags, but – in the end, the ‘image’ of her brand (happy-go-lucky Kate Spade) was more important for her to keep up. She was definitely worried about what people would say if they found out.”

There may have been other factors too; celebrity news site TMZ reports that New York law enforcement officials believe Andrew Spade had asked for a divorce prior to Kate Spade’s suicide.

The site also reported that Spade was found by her housekeeper after hanging herself with a red scarf from a wardrobe doorknob in her bedroom, alongside a note to her daughter that read “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!”

Whatever the reason, Saffo – who wrote to the ﻿Star from her home in New Mexico, will miss her sister. “She was a dear little person. So dear – so kind, so funny,” she wrote. “I'll miss our 6-7-hr-long phone conversations between NY and NM.”

﻿If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 28 960 000 for The Samaritans or +852 23 820 000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.

