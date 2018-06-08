Kate Spade’s death officially confirmed as suicide by hanging by New York medical examiner
The 55-year-old fashion designer’s body was found in her Park Avenue flat on Tuesday
New York City’s chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade’s death a suicide by hanging.
The determination was released Thursday, two days after the 55-year-old Spade was found dead in her Park Avenue flat.
A housekeeper discovered her body in her bedroom. Police say she left a note that pointed to “a tragic suicide”.
Spade’s husband and business partner, Andy Spade, has said she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.
He said in a statement Wednesday that his wife was seeing a doctor regularly and was taking medication to treat her disease. He said she “sounded happy” the night before and her death was a complete shock.
He said his main concern is protecting the privacy of their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix, as she deals with “unimaginable grief.”
