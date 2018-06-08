Renowned US chef Anthony Bourdain, author and host of CNN food and travel series Parts Unknown, hanged himself in a French hotel, the network said on Friday. He was 61.

Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in Strasbourg, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his programme, a CNN representative said in a statement.

Celebrity chef and renowned food critic Anthony Bourdain has died, age 61.

In a statement, US broadcaster CNN reported his death as a suicide.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement on Friday.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was a frequent visitor to Hong Kong, and was in the city recently filming the latest episode of his series Parts Unknown for CNN.

On the network, anchors struggled to hold back tears as they recalled their late colleague in heartfelt recollections and urged people faced with despair or who know people who are struggling with depression to call a suicide hotline.

His death comes three days after American designer Kate Spade, who built a fashion empire on her signature handbags, was found dead in her New York flat of suicide on Tuesday.

Bourdain’s profile began to soar in 1999, when The New Yorker magazine published his article “Don’t Eat Before Reading This”, which he developed into the 2000 book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

He went on to host television programmes, first on the Food Network and the Travel Channel, before joining CNN in 2013.

“Tony was an exceptional talent,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in an email to employees, according to the network. “Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

Tributes flowed in quickly from fellow chefs, critics and celebrities.

JESUS CHRIST. Bourdain. Unbelievably awful news. — Marina O'Loughlin (@MarinaOLoughlin) June 8, 2018

Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat’l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

Suicide rates rose in nearly every US state from 1999 to 2016, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. Nearly 45,000 people committed suicide in 2016, making it one of three leading causes of death in the United States, along with Alzheimer’s disease and drug overdoses.

Suicide rates surged among people aged 45 to 64, according to the CDC report. The centre recommended a broad approach to prevention, including boosting economic support by states, supporting family and friends after a suicide, and identifying and supporting those at risk.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 28 960 000 for The Samaritans or +852 23 820 000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255.

Agence France-Presse and Reuters