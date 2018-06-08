Solidifying his solo status on the world stage, President Donald Trump is lashing out at long-time allies over their critiques of his trade policies and plans an early exit from the annual Group of Seven meeting of industrialised nations.

Trump will arrive on Friday at the annual gathering, held this year at a Quebec resort, but will leave Saturday morning before it is even over to fly to Singapore for his highly anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The White House announced his travel plans after French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled they will use the event to take a stance against new US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

“Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G7 countries,” Trump tweeted early on Friday. “If it doesn’t happen, we come out even better.”

Prime Minister Trudeau is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the U.S. and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things...but he doesn’t bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy — hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Canada charges the U.S. a 270% tariff on Dairy Products! They didn’t tell you that, did they? Not fair to our farmers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

Trump also singled out tariffs on US dairy products in yet another scathing tweet directed at Canada just before the summit begins. “Canada charges the U.S. a 270% tariff on Dairy Products! They didn’t tell you that, did they? Not fair to our farmers!”

His fiery Twitter rant came after a joint press conference late on Thursday, where Macron said: “A trade war doesn’t spare anyone. It will start first of all to hurt US workers.” And Trudeau said: “We are going to defend our industries and our workers.”

Trudeau, for his part, said Trump’s action would hurt American workers as well as Canadians.

“If I can get the president to actually realise that what he’s doing is counterproductive for his own goals as well, perhaps we can move forward in a smarter way,” Trudeau said.

Their comments prompted a swift retort from the US leader.

He said in a tweet: “Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the US massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the US is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow.

Why isn’t the European Union and Canada informing the public that for years they have used massive Trade Tariffs and non-monetary Trade Barriers against the U.S. Totally unfair to our farmers, workers & companies. Take down your tariffs & barriers or we will more than match you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

“Take down your tariffs & barriers or we will more than match you!”

Late Thursday, the White House announced that Trump would be leaving the G7 late Saturday morning to head to Singapore ahead of his summit with Kim, though the G7 meeting was expected to last until later that day.

Critics argue that the growing US isolation is risky at a time when Trump is making diplomatic overtures with North Korea and in the Middle East and could use the support of allies.

Sebastian Mallaby, a senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations, described the relationships between the US and the rest of the G7 as at a “new level of crisis”, saying that it was not just about trade but “a general US attitude toward the system.”

Despite the conflict, Mallaby predicted that the countries would still seek to work with the US, calling it “the indispensable country.”

Likewise, Macron described the moment as a period of “great challenges,” but also defended his efforts to befriend the American president, saying the US is a historical ally and “we need them.”

This marks Trump’s second summit of the G7, an informal gathering that meets every year under a rotating chairmanship. The member countries are Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United States and Britain. The European Union also attends. Trump is set to hold a series of group and one-on-one meetings, including with Trudeau and Macron.

Under Trump, the United States has abandoned its traditional role in the G7. His predecessors pressed for freer global trade and championed a trading system that required countries to follow World Trade Organisation rules. Trump’s policies have been more protectionist and confrontational, driven by a perception that the US has been the victim of poorly conceived trade deals.

Relations have hit such a low that a key question now is whether the seven countries can agree on a joint statement of priorities at the conclusion of the meeting. A gathering of G7 finance ministers days earlier concluded last week with a message of “concern and disappointment” for Trump from the other six countries. France’s finance minister described the group as “far more a G6 plus one than a G7.”

Macron made clear Thursday that the other six countries would not hesitate to go it alone. On Twitter, he said: “The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be.”

Tension has been building over a year of policymaking that has distanced the US from traditional allies, including by Trump’s decisions to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear agreement. The new tariffs – 25 per cent on imported steel, 10 per cent on aluminium from Canada, Mexico and the European Union – threaten to drive up prices for American consumers and companies and heighten uncertainty for businesses and investors around the globe.

Canada and other US allies are retaliating with tariffs on US exports. Canada is waiting until the end of the month to apply them with the hope the Trump administration will reconsider.