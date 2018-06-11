Actor Vince Vaughn arrested ‘for drink-driving and resisting arrest’

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested Sunday on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a southern California beach town, police said.

The arrest was first reported by celebrity news site TMZ, which said that he was stopped early in the morning at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach at around 12.30am.

Police told the site that both Vaughn, 48, and his male passenger were uncooperative when asked to step out of the vehicle and initially refused.

After they got out of the car, at around 1am, they were arrested, with Vaughn being charged with a misdemeanour DUI (driving under the influence) and obstructing an officer, the site said.

His passenger was also charged with obstructing an officer, and with public intoxication, TMZ added.

Vaughn was released from custody later in the morning, police employee Nisha Bhagat said. His passenger also posted bail and was released, TMZ reported.



Vaughn, 48, is best known for his roles in comedies such as Dodgeball and Wedding Crashers.

But he has landed more dramatic roles in recent years, such as the drill sergeant in the Oscar-winning Hacksaw Ridge and as a career criminal in the second season of HBO’s ﻿True Detective.

A spokesman for Vaughn had no immediate comment when contacted.