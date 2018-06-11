Andrew Garfield won the Tony Award for best leading actor in a play on Sunday for his work in Angels in America, Tony Kushner’s monumental drama about life and love during the 1980s.

Garfield - best known as the former cinematic Spider-Man - plays a young gay man living with Aids in the sprawling, seven-hour revival opposite Nathan Lane. Garfield dedicated the win to the LGBTQ community, who he said fought and died for the right to love. He said the play is a rejection of bigotry, shame and oppression.

“We are all sacred and we all belong,” Garfield said. He then referenced last week’s US Supreme Court decision which ruled in favour of a baker’s right to deny a gay couple a wedding cake based on his beliefs.

“(Let’s) just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked,” he said to rousing applause.

Co-hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles kicked the show off with a self-parodying duet on piano for all the losers out there – including them.

Neither Bareilles nor Groban have won a Grammy or a Tony despite selling millions of albums and appearing on Broadway. They turned that into a playful song.

“Let’s not forget that 90 per cent of us leave empty-handed tonight. So this is for the people who lose/Most of us have been in your shoes,” they sang in the upbeat opening number. “This one’s for the loser inside of you.”

Two new musicals lead the nominations for the top Tony Award crown, with Tina Fey’s Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants receiving 12 nods each. The revival of Angels in America has 11 and the two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has 10. Many critics have tapped The Band’s Visit as their odds-on favourite to be crowned best new musical.

The show will be a sort of victory lap for a Broadway season that saw grosses hit another record high by pulling in US$1.7 billion – up 17.1 per cent over last season’s US$1.45 billion. Attendance was also up, coming in a 13.79 million, an increase of 3.9 per cent at last season’s 13.27 million.