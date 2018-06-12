NewsWorldUnited States & Canada
image

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau

The internet is going wild over a conspiracy theory that Justin Trudeau has fake eyebrows

A viral video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau giving a press conference appeared to show his left eyebrow ‘falling off’

PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 12 June, 2018, 10:41am
UPDATED : Tuesday, 12 June, 2018, 10:45am

Comments:  

Business Insider
Business Insider

Share

Related topics

Justin Trudeau Social media

More on this story

Related Articles

By Grace Panetta

This year’s annual G7 summit was marked by tensions and harsh words exchanged between President Donald Trump and other world leaders over trade.

Canada’s own Trump rises as Trudeau spars with The Donald at G7 over the fate of the global order

But Twitter users went wild over another, much less serious issue: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows.

A video posted of Trudeau delivering a press conference appeared to show Trudeau’s left eyebrow “falling off” his face.

“Trudeau eyebrows” started trending on Google, and Twitter users began rapidly speculating that Trudeau wears fake eyebrows glued to his face. Many had a little fun at his expense:

Someone even created a parody account for Trudeau’s eyebrows:

But it doesn’t seem like Trudeau has fake eyebrows after all. Several people pointed out that his brows are naturally thicker and darker on the bottom and get thinner and lighter toward the top. That combined with harsh, unflattering studio lights created the optical illusion of an eyebrow “falling off” his face.

See Also:
Photograph captures the tensions between the US and other nations at the G7 summit
G7 summit the most hostile trip of Trump ’s presidency
Trump was said to have been venting about having to spend two days in Canada

Read the original article at Business Insider

 

Most Popular

Promotions

 

You may also like