Four children dead after Orlando hostage stand-off

Residents at the Westbrook Apartments were reeling Tuesday morning after a nearly 24-hour stand-off ended in tragedy late Monday, with the discovery that four children had been killed by a man suspected of shooting a police officer at the west Orlando complex.

Authorities identified the gunman as 35-year-old Gary Wayne Lindsey Jnr, a felon who was on probation for arson and other charges.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said Lindsey had apparently shot the children he had taken as hostages – ages 1, 6, 10 and 11 – before taking his own life.

The children’s names have not been released. But two of the children found dead are believed to be Lindsey’s, while the others are believed to belong to the woman who reported being battered by Lindsey.

The stand-off began after officers responded about 11:45pm Sunday to that reported domestic violence victim at the Westbrook Apartments, police said.

The woman had fled the second-storey flat to a nearby restaurant on Kirkman Road to call police.

The stand-off at the flat complex at 4932 Eaglesmere Dr., off Kirkman Road near Universal Orlando, forced residents from their homes in the middle of the night early Monday as SWAT officers descended on the complex.

Officers tried to arrest Lindsey at the flat when a shootout began. Officer Kevin Valencia was wounded and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was in critical condition after surgery but expected to survive, according to Mina.

Mina said his officers had been in “direct and indirect” contact with Lindsey throughout the day, with the last indirect contact between 8:30 and 9pm.

The gunman’s phone had spotty service, and police tried to offer him one of their phones. That is when they saw the body of one child and decided to try to rescue the other children.

About 8am Tuesday – roughly eight hours after the stand-off there ended – Orlando police were still controlling access to the flats, off Kirkman Road near Universal Orlando. Residents streamed in and out of the checkpoint in their cars, many with children in the back seat.

Jackie Robinson said she is lived in the area for five years. Around this time of the year, the flat complex is packed with children playing on their summer break, she said.

Robinson said she heard about how the stand-off ended after getting a text from her grown daughter: “Mommy, the kids are gone.”

“As a mom, my heart is completely broken,” Robinson said. “It hurts too much.”

Jordanna Marttos, 10, walked around the neighbourhood with her dog, Mel, and mother Delma the morning after the stand-off ended. Jordanna was the first to hear about how the stand-off ended when she got on the family computer Tuesday morning.

“He killed himself and he killed the little kids,” Jordanna said matter-of-factly.

All of the neighbourhood kids walked to the same bus stop every morning, and Jordanna said she probably knew the children.

Sandi Marti planned to spend her day today – which marks two years since the massacre that claimed 49 lives at Pulse nightclub in 2016 – at the Pulse memorial with her wife, Carry.

Instead, the couple started a memorial of their own. They live across from the complex where the four children were killed. They took balloons and hearts and set them near the flat Tuesday morning.