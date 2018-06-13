By Matt Weinberger

Kim Kardashian is taking on a new cause: Getting Twitter to let you edit tweets.

Over the weekend, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was spotted at Kanye West’s 41st birthday party. Kardashian, who is married to West, says via her own Twitter account that she took the opportunity to lobby Jack Dorsey for an edit button, and that he was receptive.

“I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button,” Kardashian tweeted to her 60.1 million followers.

I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2018

The lack of an edit functionality has been an infamous bugbear since Twitter first started: If you make a typo or a factual error, your only recourse is to delete the tweet and start again. For mega-popular users like Kardashian, where tweets can attract thousands of retweets and replies before an error is even noticed, it’s a frustration.

“Now I see why I was invited!” Dorsey quipped in reply.

Twitter declined to comment when reached by Business Insider.

Still, Kardashian may have touched a nerve with Twitter users, judging by the swift and positive response to her tweet:

thank you for your service kim — Sam Sheffer (@samsheffer) June 13, 2018

Holy crap, ok. You’re making moves. Can you go talk to Instagram and get them to go back to chronological feed? Please and thanks for your service. — Peri (@newyorkperi) June 13, 2018

I stg if we get a edit button after this I'll stan you forever — Chloé (@Khlomoney98) June 13, 2018

See Also:

Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere just hit its highest level in 800,000 years

How long it might take North Korean missiles to reach major US cities

Apple’s iOS really needs a true dark mode

Read the original article at Business Insider