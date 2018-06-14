The family of a Chinese student who was murdered in a road rage incident exploded in court on Wednesday after a judge accepted a plea deal from her killer.

Holly Davis fatally shot 19-year-old Yue Jiang of China in January 2016, while Jiang’s boyfriend, Endong Chen, sat next to her, according to police in Tempe, Arizona. Davis had rear-ended the Arizona State University student’s car.

Sitting in Maricopa County Superior Court, Jiang’s father, Yiyong, glared and pointed at Davis as he shouted in a Chengdu-Chongqing Chinese dialect: “How inhumane you were to brutally murder my only daughter!”

Once he finished his statement to the judge through a translator, he turned to Davis again and shouted in his language: “You monster! Tell me why you murdered my daughter!”

Davis was originally charged with first-degree murder but the prosecutor and her lawyer came to a plea deal of second-degree murder that would result in a mandatory 25-year prison sentence.

Judge Warren Granville on Tuesday accepted the plea agreement after hearing statements from Jiang’s family members, who had travelled to Arizona from China, KTVK-TV/KPHO-TV reported.

After their collision in 2016, Davis got out of her Volkswagen Passat, walked to the driver’s side door of the Mercedes Jiang and Chen were in and opened fire, police said.

Badly wounded, Jiang tried to flee by making a U-turn, but crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another car, Tempe police spokeswoman Naomi Galbraith said.

The student was transported to a nearby hospital but died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Endong told police that he and Jiang did not know Davis, and they had no interaction with her until she collided with them. He also told police that there was no traffic dispute leading up to the incident.

Endong and Jiang had just come from a grocery shopping trip, Endong said. Davis’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday.