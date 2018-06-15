The New York attorney general filed suit against US President Donald Trump and his three eldest children on Thursday, alleging “persistently illegal conduct” at the president’s personal charity.

The suit says Trump repeatedly misused the non-profit, including to pay off his businesses’ creditors, to decorate one of his golf clubs and to stage a multimillion-dollar giveaway at his 2016 campaign events.

In the suit, the New York attorney general, Barbara Underwood, asked a state judge to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

She asked that its remaining US$1 million in assets be distributed to other charities and that Trump be forced to pay at least US$2.8 million in restitution and penalties.

Underwood also asks that Trump be banned from leading any other New York non-profit for 10 years – seeking to apply a penalty usually reserved for the operators of small-time charity frauds to the president of the United States.

Trump Thursday dismissed the lawsuit as “ridiculous”, and vowed to fight back.

“I won’t settle this case!” tweeted the president, accusing “sleazy New York Democrats” of “doing everything they can to sue me”.

In the suit, Underwood noted that Trump had already paid more than US$330,000 in reimbursements and penalty taxes since 2016.

New York state began probing the Trump Foundation in response to an investigation by The Washington Post.

But Underwood asked the judge to go further, and require Trump to pay millions more.

She said a 20-month state investigation found that Trump had repeatedly violated laws that set the ground rules for tax-exempt foundations – most importantly, that their money is meant to serve the public good, and not to provide private benefits to their founders.

“This resulted in multiple violations of state and federal law,” Underwood wrote in the legal complaint.

Trump has been president of the foundation since he founded it in 1987. In late 2016, he had promised to shut down the Trump Foundation, but could not while the attorney general’s investigation continued.

Underwood was promoted to the position of attorney general only weeks ago, succeeding Democrat Eric Schneiderman, after he resigned following allegations that he had physically abused several romantic partners.

Underwood was a career staffer, not an elected official. She has promised not to seek election for a full term as attorney general in the fall.

She said she had sent letters to both the US Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Election Commission, identifying what she called “possible violations” of tax law and federal campaign law by Trump’s foundation.

Underwood has jurisdiction over the Trump Foundation because the charity is based at Trump Tower in Manhattan and registered in New York state.

Trump’s children from his first marriage – Donald Jnr, Ivanka and Eric – were named in the lawsuit because they have been official board members of the Donald J. Trump Foundation for years.

Under the law, Underwood said, board members are supposed to scrutinise a charity’s spending for signs that its leader was misusing the funds. But in reality, Underwood wrote, the three Trump children exercised no such oversight. The board had not actually met since 1999.

Although Trump’s name is on the foundation, in recent years most of its money was not actually his. Trump did not give any donation to the Trump foundation between 2008 and 2015. Instead, its largest benefactors in recent years have been wrestling moguls Vince and Linda McMahon, who gave US$5 million total in 2007 and 2009.

Linda McMahon was later appointed by Trump as head of the Small Business Administration. The McMahons have declined to answer questions about the reasons for their gifts.

Behind the scenes, Underwood said, the foundation was essentially one of Trump’s personal checkbooks – a pool of funds that his accounting clerks knew to use whenever Trump wanted to pay money to a non-profit. By law, Trump wasn’t allowed to buy things for himself using the charity’s money, even if he was buying them from non-profit.

At one point, during a deposition, a New York state investigator asked Allen Weisselberg – a Trump Organization employee who was also listed as treasurer for the Trump Foundation – if the foundation had a policy for determining which specific payments the foundation was allowed to make.

“There’s no policy, just so you understand,” Weisselberg said. The interviewer asked if Weisselberg had understood he was actually on the board of the Trump Foundation, and had been for more than a decade.

“I did not,” Weisselberg said.

With no outside oversight over Trump’s use of foundation funds, Underwood said, the future president had repeatedly used his charity’s money to help his businesses, and himself.

Twice, for instance, Trump used the charity’s money to settle legal disputes that involved his for-profits businesses.

Underwood also listed several smaller instances of what she called “self-dealing,” meaning Trump using foundation money to help his businesses.

IRS rules also prohibit tax-exempt foundations from aiding political campaigns. But Underwood listed instances where Trump’s foundation had seemed to do so.

In August 2013 Trump donated $25,000 from his foundation to a Florida political group aiding the re-election of state Attorney General Pam Bondi, a Republican. Around the same time, Bondi’s office was considering whether to join an ongoing lawsuit by Schneiderman, then the New York attorney general, alleging Trump had defrauded students at his now-defunct Trump University.

Afterward, the Trump Foundation omitted any mention of Bondi’s political group from its annual report to the IRS.

But Underwood alleged that the campaign Trump’s foundation helped most was his own.

In 2016, Trump sought to excuse his foundation’s actions in a letter to the New York attorney general, saying that an Iowa campaign fundraiser was a charity event. “This statement was false,” Underwood wrote, “because, in reality, the fundraiser was a Trump campaign event in which the foundation participated.”

She wrote that Trump had repeatedly signed charity documents saying that non-profit like his were not allowed to become involved in political campaigns. “Mr. Trump’s wrongful use of the foundation to benefit his campaign was willful and knowing,” she wrote.