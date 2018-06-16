President Donald Trump said on Friday that he hates his own administration’s policy that separates immigrant children from parents when they illegally cross the US border but added that he’d refuse to sign compromise immigration legislation assembled by House Republicans that, among other provisions, would end the practise.

“I hate the children being taken away. The Democrats have to change their law,” Trump said during an impromptu media appearance on the White House lawn. “That’s their law and we can change it tonight.”

But White House officials have not been able to cite any part of US law that requires the policy, which was initiated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The president, his aides and congressional Republicans all have given differing rationales for it: Sessions and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said that children were being taken away as a deterrent to other immigrants while Republicans on Capitol Hill have recently contended that the policy is based on a 1997 court settlement regarding the treatment of immigrant children in federal custody.

Trump’s remarks about refusing to sign a compromise plan that was headed to a vote next week in the House blows up an agreement brokered by Paul Ryan, the House speaker, among Republican factions seeking to defuse a politically fraught issue.

It also contradicts assurances that House Republicans said they were given earlier this week by Stephen Miller, the main architect of the Trump administration’s approach on immigration. Lawmakers said that Miller told them in a closed-door meeting that Trump supported bringing two versions of immigration legislation to a vote, one bill written by Republican moderates and a version backed by House conservatives.

“I’m looking at both of them. I certainly won’t sign the more moderate one,” Trump said on Friday.

The issue of separating families at the border has generated increasing public backlash and threatens to become an issue in the November elections that will decide control of Congress. The moderate plan would specifically state that a minor who does not arrive at the border unaccompanied must be released to a parent or legal guardian.

Currently, children who arrive with their parents are sent to temporary government shelters while their parents go through the legal process. On Thursday, Senate Republicans said they might seek separate legislation to end the practise.