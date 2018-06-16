An Arizona woman who fatally shot a Chinese university student in a road rage attack near Phoenix has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility of early release.

A judge sentenced Holly Davis on Friday after previously accepting her guilty plea to second-degree murder in the January 2016 killing of Yue Jiang in Tempe, Arizona, after a car crash.

Davis cried in court, saying she was sorry and wished she could take it back or take Jiang’s place.

Jiang, 19, was studying business at Arizona State University.

Her family had pleaded unsuccessfully with the judge to reject the plea agreement that prosecutors offered Davis, which reduced her charges, including one of first-degree murder.

Jiang’s family travelled from China to protest the agreement, saying it demeaned the young woman’s life.