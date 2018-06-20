The Trump administration is poised to announce its departure from the United Nations’ main human rights body in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.

Officials say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will deliver the verdict on membership in the UN Human Rights Council in a joint appearance at the State Department on Tuesday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly preview the decision.

Haley threatened to pull out a year ago and called for reform and elimination of a “chronic anti-Israel bias”.

last week activists and diplomats said talks with the United States over how to reform the main UN rights body had failed to meet Washington’s demands, suggesting that the Trump administration would quit.

But Tuesday’s announcement also comes just a day after the UN human rights chief denounced the Trump administration for separating migrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein on Monday called on Washington to halt its “unconscionable” policy.

The United States boycotted the Human Rights Council for three years under President George W. Bush before rejoining under Barack Obama in 2009.

The body, set up in 2006, has a permanent standing agenda item on suspected violations committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories that Washington wants removed.

The council last month voted to probe killings in Gaza and accused Israel of excessive use of force. The United States and Australia cast the only “no” votes. Israel’s ambassador in Geneva, Aviva Raz Shechter, castigated the council for “spreading lies against Israel”.

The United States is half-way through a three-year term on the 47-member body. Any suspension or withdrawal would be the latest US rejection of multilateral engagement after it pulled out of the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.