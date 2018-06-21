President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would sign an executive order reversing his decision to separate migrant families crossing the US border with Mexico, following global outcry.

“We want to keep families together,” Trump said at the White House. “We are signing an executive order in a little while,” he added, noting that he hoped it would happen in parallel with legislation passed by Congress.

Trump said he faced a dilemma between what he considered weak border enforcement policies that allowed too many undocumented immigrants into the country. But he said stricter border enforcement stirred accusations that “you don’t have any heart”, then added “perhaps I’d rather be strong”.

The US House of Representatives was due to consider a bill on the issue Thursday, but two people familiar with the thinking of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said that she had drafted the executive action because she had little faith that Congress would succeed in passing a bill ending the practice.

Nielsen had discussed the document with the president’s team at the White House according to one of the people. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the effort before its official announcement.

The person said the order will ask the Department of Defence to help house the detained families. Homeland Security officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump had tweeted earlier Wednesday that he was “working on something”, adding “It’s the Democrats fault, they won’t give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation. They want open borders, which breeds horrible crime. Republicans want security. But I am working on something – it never ends!” he wrote.

The decision to divide families, and to prosecute asylum seekers as criminals, was made solely by the Trump administration and has led to a massive outcry both within and outside the US.

The latest voices added to the chorus of disapproval were Pope Francis and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who spoke out against the action on Wednesday.

The Pope said that he stood with US bishops who had denounced the action as “immoral”, and denounced anti-immigrant action in both the US and Europe, saying that “I believe that you cannot reject people who arrive.”

“Some governments are working on it, and people have to be settled in the best possible way, but creating psychosis is not the cure,” he said. “Populism does not resolve things. What resolves things is acceptance, study, prudence.”

And May said on Wednesday that images of children in cages were “deeply disturbing. This is wrong. This is not something that we agree with.”

Opposition lawmakers rebuked May for not criticising the Trump administration in stronger terms, or for cancelling Trump’s visit to the UK, where he will meet Queen Elizabeth on July 13.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paul Ryan, the top Republican in the US Congress, announced that a vote would be held on Thursday on a bill to stop dividing up families.

“We do not want children taken away from their parents. We can enforce our immigration laws without breaking families apart. The administration says it wants Congress to act and we are,” Ryan said. “Tomorrow the House will vote on legislation to keep families together.”

Ryan said the proposed legislation also resolves “in a very elegant way” the status of the so-called “Dreamers”, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children, whose protections were ended by Trump earlier in the year, although a court has ordered a stay on that motion. No details were immediately provided on the Dreamer aspect of the bill.

The White House has previously come under fire from Democrats for using the children as a “bargaining chip” in negotiations over immigration.