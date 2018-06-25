Heather Locklear was arrested again on Sunday night for punching a police officer and kicking an emergency medical worker, authorities said.

Police were called to the Melrose Place star’s southern California home after she got into a dispute with family and friends there, an official with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities said Locklear, 56, was “heavily intoxicated” and punched an officer who tried to intervene during the dispute. The officer was not punched in the face and did not sustain any injuries.

Police then called for an ambulance to take Locklear to the hospital, and as the actress was being placed onto a gurney, she kicked an EMT in the chest, police said. She was taken to jail after being released from the hospital.

Locklear was charged with battery on a police officer and emergency personnel and remains in police custody on US$20,000 bail, records show. She has a court date scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest comes four months after Locklear was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, as well as three counts of battery on emergency personnel, following an incident at her home where police said she kicked and pushed officers who had responded to the scene of a dispute.

Earlier this month, Locklear was hospitalised for a psychiatric evaluation after a family member told police the actress was searching for a gun to shoot herself with, TMZ reported, but did not have access to a firearm.