President Donald Trump on Wednesday softened the threat of new curbs on Chinese investment in US firms.

The Trump administration said it would rely on an existing Treasury Department-led committee to restrict new Chinese investments in US technology companies, retreating from a more aggressive approach that would have resulted in a national economic emergency and dramatically limited China’s ability to invest in the United States.

President Trump opted to rely on legislation to enhance the powers of the panel known as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which reviews proposed acquisitions of US assets by foreign investors. At the end of its review, the president can block proposed investments.

More to come ...