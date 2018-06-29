NewsWorldUnited States & Canada
Indiana man charged after his gun is fired by child inside Ikea store

Francis T. Wright, 62, was charged with one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon

PUBLISHED : Friday, 29 June, 2018, 1:21am
UPDATED : Friday, 29 June, 2018, 1:21am

Associated Press
Associated Press

An Indiana man accused of dropping a loaded handgun in an Ikea furniture store that was found — and fired — by a child has been charged in the incident.

Francis T. Wright, 62, of Camby, a southeastern suburb of Indianapolis, was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He faces a July 11 hearing.

Police say that the weapon slipped from Wright’s pants pocket on Monday when he sat on a sofa in the furniture store, located in the town of Fishers, just northeast of Indianapolis.

A 6-year-old boy found the gun and fired it. No one was injured.

Ikea, which is based in Sweden, apologised for the shooting and said that its stores have a no-weapons policy.

Court records do not list a lawyer for Wright. A message seeking comment was left on Thursday at his home.

 

