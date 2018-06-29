A massive song by Ed Sheeran is now at the centre of a massive lawsuit.

The British pop star was hit with a US$100 million complaint that accuses him of swiping major components from Marvin Gaye’s seminal track Let’s Get It On and using them for his own song Thinking Out Loud, TMZ reported.

The suit, which was filed by Structured Asset Sales, which owns a third of the rights to Let’s Get It On, alleges Sheeran used identical elements of Gaye’s song, including its melody, bass line, harmonies and more.

A representative for Sheeran did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second time Sheeran, 27, has been accused of stealing from Gaye’s 1973 hit. He was also sued nearly two years ago by the heirs of the song’s co-writer, Ed Townsend, but the suit was later thrown out by a judge in February 2017.

Thinking Out Loud is one of Sheeran’s most popular songs, and it won him a pair of Grammys – song of the year and best pop solo performance – in 2016. The track was released in 2014 as part of Sheeran’s “X” album.

In 2016, Sheeran was also accused of ripping off a song called Amazing for another one of his most notable works, Photograph. The writers of Amazing sued for US$20 million, and they reached an undisclosed settlement with Sheeran last year.