The US State Department said Thursday that another US diplomat has been affected by mysterious illnesses in Cuba, raising the number of Americans suffering from the ailments in Havana to 26.

State department spokeswoman Health Nauert said that the diplomat was “medically confirmed” to have experienced health effects similar to those reported by other members of the US Havana diplomatic community.

This and another case confirmed last week resulted from a single occurrence in late May in a diplomatic residence in which both officers were present, Nauert said. They were the first confirmed cases in Havana since August 2017.

She said that US government agencies continue “to work diligently to determine the cause of the symptoms, as well as develop mitigation measures”. The confirmed Cuba patients have been found to have a range of symptoms and diagnoses including concussions.

Nauert said that Cuba has assured the US it will continue its investigation. It was informed of the “attack” on May 29, she said.

The United States has said that the Cuba incidents started in late 2016 but has not said what caused them or who was behind them.

Cuba has adamantly denied involvement or knowledge. Initial speculation focused on some type of sonic attack because those affected described hearing strange sounds, but an interim FBI report in January found no evidence that sound waves could have caused the damage.

In April Canada also ordered families of diplomatic staff in Cuba to return home after mysterious health symptoms were detected in 10 Canadians stationed on the island.

Canada said that the 10 continued to show unexplained brain symptoms and that “medical information raised concerns for a new type of a possible acquired brain injury”.

Last month, one American government worker at the US consulate in Ghuangzhou, China, was also confirmed to have been affected. It led to the evacuation from Ghuangzhou of several consulate employees, after medical suggested that they might have been affected as well.

Nauert at that time said that “a number of individuals” had been brought to the US but didn’t say how many were affected or evacuated.