Five people were killed when a gunman fired through a glass door at the Capital Gazette in the Maryland capital of Annapolis and sprayed the newsroom with gunfire on Thursday, authorities said.

The suspect has been apprehended and no motive is known for the attack on the newsroom, local political leaders said.



A reporter for the Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, tweeted that a “gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.”

He said that several people were killed.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Davis said.

Up to four people had been killed, according to CBS News, quoting two sources.

The Capital Gazette is a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland an hour’s drive east of Washington. The newsroom is located in a four-story office building in Annapolis.

Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ronald Bateman told Fox News that a suspect had been taken into custody.

“Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan wrote in a post on Twitter. “Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”