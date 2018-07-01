Identity thief drains bank account of 112-year-old Texas man
Richard Overton is the oldest known second world war US veteran
Someone obtained the personal information of a Texas resident and used it to drain his bank account.
The family of Richard Overton says Social Security and banking account numbers for the 112-year-old Austin man were used to make seven withdrawals over the past several months.
Cousin Volma Overton declined to say how much was stolen but said it was a “significant amount of money”.
He says the money was used to purchase savings bonds. A police report was filed Friday.
The money was separate from a 2015 online campaign that raised more than US$300,000 for Richard Overton, the oldest known second world war US veteran who was at Pearl Harbour just after the Japanese attack.
The fundraiser provided around-the-clock, in-home care for Overton.
