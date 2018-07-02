An Idaho man stabbed six children and three adults in a rampage after being told to leave an apartment complex, leaving four with life-threatening injuries, police said on Sunday.

Timmy Kinner, 30, of Los Angeles faces nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child after the frenzied attacks in the city of Boise. A temporary resident of the building, he had been asked to leave on Friday.

“This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time,” Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said during a press conference Saturday night.

The complex houses many resettled refugee families, but Kinner is not a refugee. Police said they do not yet have an exact motive for the attack.

At 8.46pm Saturday, police responded to a report of a man with a knife at the complex. When they arrived they found stabbing victims both inside the complex and in the car park; Kinner was arrested a short distance away.

Bones said the attack resulted in the most victims in a single incident in Boise Police Department history. “As you can imagine, the Wylie Street Apartment and our community is reeling from this attack,” he said.

He said police believe the knife used in the stabbing was discarded by the suspect before his arrest, and police searched around the flat complex and in a nearby canal.

The flat complex is just off of one of Boise’s busier streets, separated from the traffic by one of the many irrigation canals that run through the city.

Police closed roughly a mile of the road during the initial investigation and later diverted traffic to the lanes farthest from the complex using flares and barricades.

Early Sunday morning there were still dozens of police cars and officers at the flat complex, with yellow evidence markers placed around the car park.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter condemned the attack on Twitter, writing: “Last night’s horrific attack does not represent Boise,” Bieter wrote. “Please join me in praying for the injured and their families. We must come together to condemn this vile act.”

Last night’s horrific attack does not represent Boise. Please join me in praying for the injured and their families. We must come together to condemn this vile act. — Mayor Dave Bieter (@MayorBieter) July 1, 2018

Officers told some residents of the complex who were trying to go home that they should either find a motel or go to a nearby church for shelter, because the complex wouldn’t be opened to residents before daylight.

Victim witness coordinators and counsellors were being made available to the victims, their families and friends and other residents of the flat complex, Bones said.

“Our hearts go out to the victims who are in hospital tonight, please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers,” he said.