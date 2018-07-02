A report that US President Donald Trump is looking to walk away from the World Trade Organisation and instead adopt a United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act, or Fart Act, has been greeted with loud amusement on Twitter.

Axios reported that it had received a leaked early draft of a bill ordered by the president, that would see America take the unlikely step of abandoning WTO rules, allowing Trump to raise tariffs without the consent of Congress.

The bill – the existence of which has not been independently confirmed – would be a dramatic shift in trade policy with wide-reaching impacts, but it was the name of the proposed bill that caught people’s attention.

There were debates about whether the name of the act was intentional, while internet users responded with jokes, memes and even poetry.

The POTUS would like, for a start,



More power to rip trade apart,



Reported the press



Upon its success



In catching a draft of his FART. — Limericking (@Limericking) July 2, 2018

Free headline: Trump's FART Act is Just Hot Air. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 2, 2018

As an editor who writes some headlines at the NY Post can I just say I’m really psyched about the FART Act — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 2, 2018

Don Moynihan, a professor of government at Madison University in Wisconsin, noted that Trump might struggle to get the world to take his policies seriously given the naming snafu.

He wrote on Twitter: “‘The world is laughing at us,’ says Trump, before proposing the FART Act (Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act).”

People are asking me if this is true - it is true. Trump admin is proposing a FART Act https://t.co/gVH68nUn4r pic.twitter.com/QVB58CCt03 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2018

Journalists delighted in the name, while others suggested it could be a subtle act of rebellion from a disillusioned staff member.

One of the few engaging with the substance of the bill, and not just its packaging, was Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, Trump’s short-lived former director of communications, who said that asking American consumers to pay for tariffs “stinks”.

WTO has its flaws, but the “United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act," aka the U.S. FART Act, stinks. American consumers pay for tariffs. Time to switch tactics. https://t.co/OfyOFA1neU — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 2, 2018

On Friday, Trump said he doesn’t plan to withdraw from the WTO “at this point”, but wants US needs to be treated more fairly by the global body.

Trump has long criticised the WTO for allowing countries such as China to levy high tariffs on US goods such as cars, even as its economy has matured. The president has stopped short of publicly pledging to withdraw from the group.

“They have to treat us fairly,” Trump said Friday about the WTO.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, speaking on CNN on Saturday, deflected a question over whether the administration wanted to withdraw from the international treaty, saying, “That’s the president’s decision.”

While the US can exit the WTO, it’s uncertain whether Trump could do so without approval from Congress, where many lawmakers - including Republican proponents of free trade - would likely put up a fight.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg