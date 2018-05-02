Welcome Onboard 14 Young Scholars From Across the World
Related topics
[Sponsored Article]
The HKUST Business School has provided a dynamic and supportive working environment for faculty to develop intellectually and professionally, contributing to the economic and social advancement of Asia. As a magnet for some of the brightest minds, the School has welcomed 14 young and aspiring scholars. They represent a highly diverse mix of faculty from different leading universities and countries including Mainland China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the US. The School’s 140-strong team of faculty will continue upholding its academic leadership and developing business leaders for the region.
1. Li Xinlei 李莘檑
- Columbia University
- Disclosure; Contracting; Corporate Finance; Corporate Governance; Earnings Quality
2. Zheng Yue鄭悅
- University of Maryland
- Accounting; Venture Capital; Earnings Quality
3. Kawaguchi Kohei川口康平
- London School of Economics and Political Science
- Industrial Organization; Quantitative Marketing; Micro-econometrics
4. Lin Yatang林婭棠
- London School of Economics and Political Science
- Environmental Economics; Urban and Regional Economics; International Trade; Economic Growth and Development
5. Ji Yan吉岩
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Macroeconomics; Asset Pricing; Financial Intermediation; Macro-finance
6. Yang Yi楊毅
- Northwestern University
- Online Social Network System; Data Mining; Big Data; Deep Learning
7. Bharadwaj Kadiyala
- University of Texas at Dallas
- Theory of Large-scale Inference; Random Walks; Interface of Marketing & Supply Chain; Financial Econometrics; Coordination of Global Operations
8. Shin Dongwook申東煜
- Columbia University
- Electronic Commerce; Operations Management; Revenue Management; Probability Models; Online Social Network System
9. Lee Dongwon 李東遠
- University of Maryland
- Mobile Commerce; Customer Analytics; Human-computer Interaction; Strategic Use of IT Resources; Field Experiment
10. Chen Yanzhen陳彥臻
- University of Texas at Austin
- Big Data; Algorithmic Trading; Deep Learning; Bayesian Analysis; Healthcare
11. Cho Jaee曹資宜
- Columbia University
- Cultural Mixing and Globalization; Diversity Ideologies; Creativity; Judgment and Decision Making; Diversity and Conflict
12. Kim Yong H
- University of Michigan
- Social Networks; Organizational Networks; Organizational Sociology; Organizational Theory; Corporate Social Responsibility
13. Chaitali (Tali) Kapadia柏嘉麗
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Emotions; Creativity; Human Attention; Longitudinal Research; Creative Industries
14. David Daniels
- Stanford University
- Human Judgement & Decision Processes; Managerial Decision Making; Negotiation and Conflict Management; Organizational Behavior; Workforce Diversity
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Comments: