Landmark Pinnacle: London waterfront living from a unique vantage point

An elegant tower of glass and stainless steel reflecting the River Thames and the sky, Landmark Pinnacle is an eye-catching new landmark for Canary Wharf. One of Europe's tallest residential towers – rising 784 feet across 75 stories – it's uniquely positioned and skillfully designed to offer all residents panoramic views over London's iconic skyline.

These riverside apartments are now available at competitive prices for one of London's fastest-growing districts. Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) forecasts double-digit price growth for Canary Wharf following the opening of the Crossrail Elizabeth Line at the end of 2018.

London's best-connected district

Landmark Pinnacle stands on the edge of Canary Wharf, offering direct access to one of London's premier financial hubs. The former docklands is today the largest employer of bankers and financial, legal and media executives in Europe, where prestigious multinationals such as Barclays, Citigroup and HSBC chose to base their European headquarters.

But it's not all about banking. With more than 105,000 people working in the area, Canary Wharf has developed a vibrant nightlife with no shortage of restaurants, trendy bars and a year-round program of events. Skyscraper living has also turned Canary Wharf into an excellent residential neighborhood, with local schools, child care services and a surprising amount of green space among the towers.

Living at Landmark Pinnacle puts all of London within easy reach. It's less than 10 minutes' walk to Canary Wharf Underground station, three Docklands Light Railway stations and the new Canary Wharf Crossrail station (opening December 2018). From there, it's just 20 minutes to London City Airport and 39 minutes to Heathrow. If you prefer to drive, Canary Wharf is connected to the city via the Limehouse Link Tunnel and The Highway, or you can take the scenic route aboard a Thames Clippers river bus.

Light-filled apartments

Landmark Pinnacle was designed by leading residential architects Squire and Partners to maximize natural daylight and offer stunning views from all apartments, not just those on the upper floors. Positioned at the end of the South Dock on a dramatic bend in the River Thames, the tower looks out towards the city and Westminster to the west and Canary Wharf and the O2 Dome to the east.

These 984 residences range from spacious suites to three-bedroom apartments and are available in two tiers: Residences from levels 11 to 55 and Pinnacle Residences from floors 57 to 73, which feature more luxurious appointments such as marble bathrooms, stone worktops and walnut cabinets. All apartments have open plan kitchens and most have an outdoor area that can be accessed through sliding doors from living areas and bedrooms.

Unlike most residential towers that concentrate their amenities on the lower floors, Landmark Pinnacle's are more evenly distributed, from the gardens at street level up to the highest gym and roof gardens in London. Residents also have exclusive access to a lounge, library, private cinema, dining and meeting rooms, as well as secure underground parking and a 24-hour concierge.

Find out more at the Landmark Pinnacle Exhibition

Units at Landmark Pinnacle are now available to overseas buyers, starting from £450,000 (HK$4.71 million). The first Residences are expected to be complete from March 2020, Pinnacle Residences from March 2021.

Hong Kong buyers who are eager to learn more can attend JLL's exhibition for Landmark Pinnacle from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th January 2018 (11am–7pm) at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hotel Tian & Di Room (7/F), 15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong.

For more information about Landmark Pinnacle and other London residential properties, click here or contact JLL International Properties at +852 3759 0909 or irp.hk@ap.jll.com.