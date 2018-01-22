New Garden Quarter: building a community in East London's powerhouse

[Sponsored Article]

One of East London's leading business hubs is about to get even more connected. The arrival of Crossrail later this year will make Stratford an even more appealing place to live and work, particularly as regeneration projects continue to transform this former industrial suburb.

Residential projects are keeping pace with this growing demand, most notably the Chobham Farm Masterplan that's building a brand new neighborhood from the ground up, adding 1,036 homes, 86,000 square feet of commercial space, landscaped parks and other amenities.

New Garden Quarter will be the next part of the masterplan to open its doors next year. A joint venture between Telford Homes and Notting Hill Housing, this collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments is ideally connected for professionals and families, at an investor-friendly starting price.

Investing in a bright future

The London 2012 Olympics changed perceptions of Stratford forever. New residential, commercial and infrastructure projects have made E15 one of the most desirable postcodes in London, which by 2025 will have received at least £22 billion in public and private investments and created over 100,000 jobs.

The launch of the new International Quarter and Here East have established Stratford as a center of innovation in the UK capital, attracting businesses, entrepreneurs and talented graduates from the world over. The new University College London campus at Olympic Park will also bring 25,000 students to the area, joining prestigious institutions such as the Victoria & Albert Museum and the London College of Fashion to form a new Cultural and Education District.

Even for daily living, Stratford goes above and beyond with London's largest covered shopping and leisure mall. Westfield Stratford City features over 300 shops, 80 restaurants, a cinema and other attractions in a space the size of 30 football fields. For independent shopping and dining, the East Village is also within walking distance of New Garden Quarter.

Stratford is already one of London's best-connected districts, and the arrival of the Crossrail Elizabeth Line in December 2018 will make getting around the city and beyond even more convenient. Crossrail will shorten journey times to eight minutes for Canary Wharf, 14 minutes to London City Airport and 43 minutes to Heathrow.

Modern classic living

New Garden Quarter was designed by architects Pollard Thomas Edwards as a contemporary take on the traditional London square. The development is centered around two acres of landscaped gardens, parkland and children's play areas, offering a private oasis in the heart of East London.

Each of its 183 homes benefits from open-plan layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies or terraces that make the most of natural light and the views over urban nature. Residents have access to a 24-hour concierge, private gym and other proposed facilities including a nursery and cafe.

David Campbell, Group Sales and Marketing Director for developer Telford Homes, explains: “Our vision for New Garden Quarter is to create an inspiring neighborhood, providing high-quality homes for buyers wanting the best of both worlds: a high-specification property close to the city and a thriving community on the doorstep.”

The first apartments at New Garden Quarter will be ready to welcome residents in spring/summer 2019. Prices start from £435,000.

