Manchester New Square: exclusive residences in the UK's most livable city

When overseas property buyers eye the United Kingdom, their gaze usually falls on London. But the UK's second city, Manchester, offers even greater prospects for investors and home buyers.

Research by global real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) predicts Manchester property prices to grow by more than 22% from 2018 to 2022, making the city the fastest growing in the UK. Rental rates are also set to increase by more than 15% over the same period.

As Manchester continues to grow in prominence as a major destination for business, education and culture in Europe, more high-end properties are entering the market to meet the demand. One of the most exciting for overseas buyers is Manchester New Square, a collection of 351 apartments developed by Urban&Civic that combines a prime city centre locale with exclusive facilities at an appealing price.

Why choose Manchester?

Two hours from London by train, Manchester is the UK's largest and fastest-growing regional capital. Living at Manchester New Square puts the city's excellent transport links on your doorstep, a five-minute walk from Manchester Piccadilly train station and 20 minutes' drive from Manchester Airport, connecting you to over 200 destinations worldwide.

These connections, combined with the city's competitive business costs, vast skilled labor pool and quality commercial space, make Manchester a great place to do business. Major financial groups such as the Bank of New York Mellon, Royal Bank of Scotland and 80 members of FTSE 100 have bases in Manchester, a city of more than 350,000 employers.

The next generation of entrepreneurs and skilled workers are also in steady supply from the city's five universities. The University of Manchester is just nine minutes from Manchester New Square, which also offers close proximity to a number of primary and secondary schools, making it an ideal location for families and professionals alike.

Manchester is a popular city for living too, consistently ranked as the most livable destination in the UK every year since 2011 by the Economist Intelligence Unit. World-famous for football, a vibrant music scene that birthed Oasis and the Smiths and the new home of the BBC, Manchester is a cultural hub with shopping, dining and nightlife to rival any major metropolis.

Spacious, stylish apartments

Manchester New Square sets a new standard for inner city living in the Northern England city. Each of its one, two and three-bedroom apartments is generously proportioned – ranging from 553 to 1,151 square feet – with full-height windows looking out over the city centre and the landscaped garden square below.

Residents will benefit from quality appliances, furnishings and finishes in every apartment, as well as having access to exclusive services such as a private gym, residents' lounge, secure underground car parking and cycle storage and a 24-hour concierge to take care of everything they need.

Apartments at Manchester New Square's Calico Building are available to reserve now, with prices starting from a competitive £224,950 (around HK$2.46 million). The property is expected to welcome its first residents in the second quarter of 2020.

Find out more at the Manchester New Square exhibition

If you want to know more about this investment opportunity in one of the UK's fastest-growing and most dynamic cities, attend JLL's Manchester New Square exhibition taking place from Saturday 3rd to Sunday 4th February at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel.

Exhibition details

Date: 3 – 4 February 2018

Time: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Venue: Ming Room, 4/F, Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and Towers, 20 Nathan Road, Kowloon

For more information about Manchester New Square and other UK residential properties, click here or contact JLL International Properties at +852 3759 0909 or irp.hk@ap.jll.com.