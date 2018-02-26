Legacy Wharf: first-time buyer friendly homes in London's booming Stratford

[Sponsored Article]

Six years on from the London Olympics, the East End is continuing to benefit from the surge of investment and regeneration projects spurred on by the high-profile events. The greatest transformation has been in the district of Stratford, E15, which has shed its industrial heritage to become one of London's most exciting destinations for business, leisure and culture.

With Stratford's regeneration predicted to create 100,000 jobs, bringing 25,000 students to the area and attracting commuters looking for cheaper home prices than Central London, it's also become one of the UK capital's fastest-growing residential districts. Property developers are catering to this high demand with attractive residences at competitive prices.

One appealing property about to enter the market is Legacy Wharf by leading UK developer Bellway. This collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Stratford is walking distance from one of London's largest shopping centers, world-class sporting facilities and superb transport links.

The legacy that keeps on giving

Stratford's multibillion-pound regeneration may have centered on the Olympics, but it didn't lose any momentum after the athletes left. In fact, Stratford is attracting more investment than ever, predicted to reach £22 billion in public and private spending by 2025.

Some of these new developments have repurposed existing Olympics facilities in creative ways, such as the International Quarter and innovation hub Here East. Other ambitious projects in the pipeline include the Cultural and Education District at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the Chobham Farm Masterplan, a new residential neighborhood creating over 1,000 homes.

More than just an attractive place to work, Stratford is also a great place to live. Legacy Wharf is adjacent to Westfield Stratford City, one of London's largest shopping malls which features over 300 shops and 80 restaurants, cafes and bars. The independent retailers and market stalls of The Stratford Centre on Broadway are also less than a mile away.

Stratford residents are spoiled for choice with leisure and entertainment venues, including the Roof East cinema, Stratford Circus Arts Centre and Theatre Royal Stratford East. Fitness lovers couldn't ask for more than the world-class sport facilities at nearby Olympic Park, home of the London Aquatics Centre, Lea Valley VeloPark and London Stadium.

Families with children will also find plenty of education options in Stratford, with several primary and secondary schools and colleges in the area, as well as the new University College London and University of East London campuses.

Modern living with connections

Legacy Wharf is just a few minutes from Stratford Station, one of London's busiest train stations that's soon to become even better connected with the arrival of high-capacity Crossrail services from 2019. Local buses and road links also offer convenient access to the city center for commuters, while London City Airport is just five miles away for international connections.

The apartments at Legacy Wharf have been designed to appeal to a wide range of buyers, with modern, open-plan living spaces, integrated kitchen appliances, en-suite bathrooms and outdoor balconies in all units. Residents can make use of communal facilities including a gym, landscaped gardens and a concierge service.

Units at Legacy Wharf will go on sale soon, with prices starting from a competitive £359,000 (HK$3.9 million).

