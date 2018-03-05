The ParkOne's Shiba Koen: sophisticated apartments in Tokyo's international quarter

[Sponsored Article]

The capital of the world's third largest economy, Tokyo remains a firm favorite with Hong Kong property investors. As the city prepares to host the 2020 Olympic Games, investment is being poured into infrastructure projects and public amenities to make Tokyo even more impressive for international visitors and even more livable for those who choose to make it their home.

Under Abenomics, residential prices have been on the rise in Tokyo since December 2012. Low interest rates and the relatively weak yen have combined to make Tokyo's real estate market an attractive investment for overseas buyers, especially in the central wards where the average apartment costs around a third of the price per square meter compared to Hong Kong.

One of the most appealing central wards for foreign buyers and residents is Minato. Home of the prestigious '3 As' – the high-end neighborhoods of Akasaka, Aoyama and Azabu – it's also where you'll find most of Japan's international embassies, multinational headquarters and iconic Tokyo Tower, among other highlights. Competitively-priced apartments in Minato are now on sale at The ParkOne's Shiba Koen, a collection of 81 residences by Mitsubishi Jisho Residence that opens its doors this September.

An urban oasis in the heart of Tokyo

Minato-ku ('port' in English) is one of Tokyo's most historic and affluent wards. With the highest average income in Tokyo, it's no surprise that this is where many big businesses have chosen to lay down their roots in Asia, encouraged by Prime Minister Shinzō Abe's financial incentives. Global firms such as Apple, Goldman Sachs and McKinsey join major Japanese brands in the shimmering skyscrapers of the CBD, easily accessible from The ParkOne’s.

Living in the Shiba area puts you right in the heart of Tokyo, just a few blocks away from Tokyo Tower and historic Zōjō-ji temple at Shiba-koen, Japan's oldest park. It's just two minutes to Shiba's bustling shopping street and seven minutes to the foreigner-friendly night spots of Roppongi. For families with children, nearby Aoyama has several highly-rated schools and it's just a short walk to Keio University, one of the most prestigious in the country.

For travel around Tokyo and further afield, you couldn't ask for better connections, with six stations on six lines all less than 10 minutes' walk from your door. From here, it's just six minutes to Tokyo Station or 13 minutes to Haneda Airport for domestic and international flights. A new station serving the Chūō Shinkansen bullet train will open by 2027. 8-minute walk to Daimon Station, you could access to Roppongi in only 7 minutes by Toei Oedo Line.

A striking new landmark

A sleek, 12-story building of steel-reinforced concrete, The ParkOne's Shiba Koen was designed by architect Kenya Fukuda with simple, functional beauty in mind. Inspired by the stylish inner city apartment buildings of Milan, Italy, The ParkOne’s sets the mood for relaxation at the end of a busy day with its manicured gardens, calming water features and glass elevator offering sweeping views over the four-season beauty of the nearby parks.

81 units are now available to buy at The ParkOne's Shiba Koen, including one and two-bedroom apartments with living, dining and kitchen areas. The property is expected to welcome its first residents as soon as mid-September 2018, with prices starting from HK$2.2 million.

