EDEN Frankfurt: cosmopolitan living in Germany's most international city

[Sponsored Article]

Home to one of Europe's leading financial hubs and busiest airports, Frankfurt is now one of the continent's most appealing property markets too.

High capital appreciation, an influx of big business and job growth prospects in the wake of Brexit have secured the German city joint-second place in the Urban Land Institute and PwC's Emerging Trends in Real Estate report for Europe in 2018. It's one of four German cities dominating this year's top 10 for investment and development potential, beaten only by the capital Berlin.

Frankfurt can offer even greater advantages for property buyers, however. The city is expected to be the biggest winner from Brexit, the United Kingdom's landmark vote to leave the European Union in 2016 that shook investor confidence in traditional favorite London. Frankfurt's property markets have already started to feel the effects, with €2.8 billion of real estate deals in the first six months of 2017 alone.

On track to become Europe's new buy-to-let hotspot, Frankfurt offers a compelling alternative to London with its well-established and growing finance sector, relatively stable political and economic environment and no capital gains tax for property investments. Residential growth has been hindered in recent years by a housing supply shortage, but a surge in new residential projects is tackling this head-on.

One of the most exciting new developments for overseas property investors is EDEN, a collection of 263 apartments by gsp Städtebau in Central Frankfurt's new European Quarter.

Frankfurt: Germany's world city

Foreigner-friendly Frankfurt is the adopted home of many multinational firms and expats. Over half the population has an immigrant background (three in four among children) and you're more likely to hear English spoken in the streets than German. The city is becoming even more internationalized following Brexit, as major financial groups relocate their EU headquarters from London to 'Mainhattan.'

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Nomura Holdings and Standard Chartered have all announced moves to Frankfurt, with others including Goldman Sachs and UBS rumored to follow. These arrivals will contribute to the estimated 3,000 to 5,000 new jobs created in Frankfurt as a result of Brexit over the next two years.

That's not to say Frankfurt's all about finance. The city ranks seventh in the world on Mercer's quality of life survey, boasting exceptional safety, healthcare and transport links offering convenient access throughout Germany, the rest of Europe and the world.

Families with children are well catered for with schools, universities and abundant nature in and around the city, including Taunus Nature Park just a tram ride away. The large student population means there's no shortage of nightlife either, whether you're trying traditional Ebbelwoi cider in Sachsenhausen, sipping cocktails in Salzhaus or enjoying the smooth sounds along Jazzgasse.

Frankfurt's retail, dining and leisure offerings are about to be enhanced further with the opening of the new Europaviertel (European Quarter) in 2019, right on the doorstep of Eden Frankfurt. This new district will incorporate the Skyline Plaza shopping mall and feature restaurants and cafes, hair and beauty salons, fitness studios and more, as well as a subway station offering fast and direct connections around the city and further afield.

EDEN Frankfurt: sophisticated urban living

Featuring 263 apartments across 28 floors, EDEN is a striking new addition to Frankfurt's famous skyline. Designed by Chicago-based architect Helmut Jahn with Frankfurt locals Magnus Kaminiarz & CIE, the sleek glass facade with vertical gardens offers a peaceful oasis in the heart of Frankfurt's most vibrant new district.

This serene design aesthetic continues inside, with a glass loggia and floor-to-ceiling windows maximizing natural daylight and giving residents panoramic views over the city and the Taunus Mountains while maintaining their privacy. Residents will also have exclusive access to a private gym, roof terrace, underground parking, 24/7 concierge and shared spaces encouraging a sense of community.

Hong Kong buyers eager to find out more about this dynamic property can attend JLL's EDEN exhibition at Three Pacific Place on Saturday, 17 March.

Exhibition details

Date: 17 March 2018

Time: 11am–7pm

Venue: 6/F Three Pacific Place, 1 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

For more information about Eden Frankfurt and other residential properties in Germany and Europe, click here or contact JLL International Properties at +852 3759 0909 or irp.hk@ap.jll.com.