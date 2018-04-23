8 Casson Square: central riverside living on London's South Bank

[Sponsored Article]

Cosmopolitan London is still one of the world's favorite cities for living, working and investing, especially in its central districts where demand for housing continues to drive up property prices.

Research from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) forecasts price growth of 8.7 percent for Central London over the next five years, compared to the 2.5 percent UK average. While prestigious London addresses such as Knightsbridge and Mayfair are out of many investors' price ranges, new developments are establishing some outer prime locations as competitive alternatives, including South Bank.

This riverside locale in London SE1 is one of the city's most popular destinations, thanks to iconic local attractions such as the London Eye, with Westminster and Big Ben directly across the river. Southbank Place is a new luxury project by Braeburn Estates that's redeveloping 5.7 acres at the heart of the district, adding five residential buildings, two office blocks, boutique shops, cafes and public squares.

As well as being on the doorstep of some of London's top sights and experiences, residents at Southbank Place will also have direct access to the London Underground without even having to leave their building.

The beating heart of London

South Bank has been one of London's major arts and culture hubs since it hosted the landmark Festival of Britain in 1951. Since then, new institutions such as Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Hayward Gallery, National Theatre and BFI IMAX have strengthened this reputation. Other notable institutions such as the National Gallery, Tate Modern and Shakespeare's Globe Theatre are all within walking distance.

Many of London's famous sights are easily reached from Southbank Place with a scenic stroll along the Thames, or across the river to the north bank courtesy of frequent footbridges and river taxis. The London Eye Ferris wheel and landscaped Jubilee Gardens are right next to the development, while the Houses of Parliament, St. Paul's Cathedral, Buckingham Palace and the West End are all less than a half-hour walk.

But the South Bank isn't just for tourists. As well as the year-round cultural calendar, living in this vibrant area means you'll have your pick of celebrated restaurants, cafes and bars, from the multicultural flavors of Covent Garden to classy cocktails at the Mondrian Hotel's Rumpus Room. Covent Garden is also a haven for shoppers, with designer boutiques and historic markets sharing its cobbled streets.

For business and leisure further afield, the South Bank is as well-connected as you'd expect from a Central London district, with several Underground stations putting you just minutes from the City of London, Canary Wharf and other finance and retail hubs. A new entrance for Waterloo Station at Southbank Place offers immediate access to four Underground lines, with journey times of 1 minute to Westminster, 12 minutes to Kings Cross St. Pancras for Eurostar services and 38 minutes to Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

Luxury living on the South Bank

One of five distinct residential buildings at Southbank Place, 8 Casson Square is a striking 30-storey tower designed by Patel Taylor that features spacious Suites, Lofts, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

All apartments are finished to an exceptional standard with triple-glazed floor-to-ceiling windows making the most of natural light in living areas and bedrooms, premium integrated appliances, and open-plan layouts perfect for socializing. A select few apartments benefit from river and city views and winter gardens.

Southbank Place residents also have exclusive access to first-class amenities such as 24-hour security, a five-star concierge and residents' lounge, as well as a health and fitness suite including a swimming pool, multi-functional gym, spa treatment rooms and studio space for Yoga, Spinning.

8 Casson Square at Southbank Place is scheduled to open its doors to residents in the second half of 2019, with units going on sale this month. Hong Kong buyers who want to know more about this exciting property can attend JLL's exhibition from Friday 27th to Sunday 29th April.

Exhibition details

Date: 27–29 April 2018

Time: 11am–7pm

Venue: Tian & Di Room, 7/F, Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong

