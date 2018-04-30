9 Millbank: a statement address in London's prestigious Westminster

[Sponsored Article]

As prestigious global addresses go, no city can compete with London. The UK capital elegantly blends the old and new, especially in its historic central districts where gleaming modern towers stand proudly alongside some of the world's most famous buildings and monuments.

For investors, London property has appealing numbers too. Research by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) forecasts average house price growth of 12.5 percent and rent growth of 2.5 percent over the next five years for Central London districts. London was also the world leader for commercial property investment in 2017.

It's not just London's up-and-coming regeneration areas that offer attractive prospects for investors either, but also traditional favorites like Westminster. A sought-after SW1 postcode commands higher prices than most, but it also offers some of the greatest returns. New luxury developments are creating new opportunities to live and invest in the geographical and political heart of London.

One of the most exciting residential projects in Westminster is 9 Millbank by St Edward Homes, a joint venture of the Prudential Assurance Company and Berkeley. This flagship development on the River Thames showcases the height of British luxury and style, surrounded by some of the world's most iconic landmarks.

The royal city

When most people think of London, they're really thinking about the City of Westminster. This borough in the center of the British capital covers just eight square miles, but fits in such famous sights as the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben, 10 Downing Street, royal residence Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, the site of royal weddings and coronations. The London Eye Ferris wheel is directly across the river.

Living in Westminster also puts you within walking distance of three Royal Parks, upscale shopping at Knightsbridge, Mayfair's Michelin-starred restaurants and the theaters of the West End. Millbank itself is a world-renowned center of art, home of the Tate Britain gallery and Chelsea College of Art and Design.

For students and families with children, some of the world's most esteemed education institutions are within a few miles of the Millbank development, including the historic Westminster School and Francis Holland School, Imperial College London, King's College London and the London School of Economics.

Another perk of living in Central London is the excellent transport links. From 9 Millbank, it's just a 10-minute walk to Westminster Underground station, taking you to Waterloo in one minute for rail connections across the UK, Bond Street in four minutes and Heathrow Airport in 40 minutes. Alternatively, you can board a river bus if you prefer to take the scenic route.

Elegant riverside living

Millbank Quarter will be the first phase of 9 Millbank to open its doors to residents in 2022. Comprising two buildings connected by a landscaped courtyard, the development's neoclassical limestone and granite exteriors have been carefully designed to blend sympathetically with the heritage buildings of this timeless area.

Inside, the spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses boast cutting-edge contemporary interiors by Goddard Littlefair, characterized by muted tones, sleek finishes and bespoke antique and natural stone fittings. Large windows, high ceilings and open plan layouts help light and air to flow freely.

Residents also have access to an Art Deco styled lobby and 24-hour concierge, as well as exclusive amenities including a swimming pool and vitality pool, fitness studio and treatment rooms, private cinema, meeting and dining areas and secure underground parking.

Paul Vallone, Executive Chairman of developer St Edward, explains: “9 Millbank will mark an exciting new phase in the history of this prestigious and sought-after London location. These luxurious homes combine contemporary and classical living in an area that is rich in architectural and royal history.”

The first homes at 9 Millbank will soon be available to buy, with prices starting from £1,160,000 (HK$12.9 million) . Hong Kong buyers who want to know more about this prestigious development can attend JLL's exhibition from Friday 4th to Sunday 6th May 2018.

Exhibition details

Date: 4-6 May 2018 (Fri-Sun)

Time: 11am-7pm

Venue: Berkeley Office, Suite 3001, 30/F, Edinburgh Tower, The Landmark, 15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong

For more information about 9 Millbank and other residential properties in London, click here or contact JLL International Properties at +852 3759 0909 or irp.hk@ap.jll.com.