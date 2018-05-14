Coda Residences, Battersea: a bold new vision for Central London living

[Sponsored Article]

Once the pulsing heart of industrial London, Battersea is completing a radical transformation into a major hub of business, leisure and luxury living in the UK capital. The largest regeneration area in Europe, unprecedented levels of investment have turned this former urban wasteland on the south bank of the River Thames into prized real estate.

Iconic local landmark Battersea Power Station is getting a new lease on life for the 21st century, shortly to become the new London headquarters of Apple and other prestigious tenants. It's joined by a new collection of commercial and residential high-rises at nearby Nine Elms, nicknamed ‘mini Manhattan,’ and served by new transport infrastructure including a London Underground extension, a new pier at Plantation Wharf and the proposed Diamond Jubilee footbridge that will offer direct pedestrian access to Chelsea on the north bank.

The regeneration of the 32-acre Winstanley and York Road estates, are helping to build a new international community in Battersea. Apartments will soon be available to overseas property investors at Coda Residences on York Road, offering the chance to own well-connected Central London property at more affordable prices than some neighboring districts.

All the perks of dynamic London

Battersea's central location puts all of London at your feet, from upscale shopping and dining in Kensington and Chelsea to the famous sights of Westminster. One of London's best-connected rail stations, Clapham Junction, is just a short walk from Coda Residences, putting you minutes from the city and less than half an hour from Canary Wharf, King's Cross and Gatwick Airport by Underground or overground.

You don't even have to leave the local area to enjoy fine dining and boutique shopping, with big names like Gordon Ramsay at Battersea Square and the antiques market on Northcote Road, chic cafes and cozy pubs on St John’s Hill and health and beauty treatments on Old York Road.

Battersea is also becoming well-established as a cultural quarter in its own right, thanks to local institutions such as the Battersea Arts Centre, the Affordable Art Fair held in Battersea Park, the Royal College of Art campus and Village Hall, the new performance space at Battersea Power Station. Coda Residences sits directly above the new headquarters of the Royal Academy of Dance, boosting Battersea's cultural credentials further.

Battersea Park, York and Meyrick Gardens and Clapham and Wandsworth Commons contribute plenty of green space, making Battersea an ideal choice for families. Its central location puts you in easy reach of several highly-rated primary and secondary schools and world-class universities, including King's College, Imperial College and University College London.

Sophisticated urban living

Coda Residences features 130 luxury apartments in a striking building designed by award-winning architects Patel Taylor. The tower's elegant contemporary design and fluid lines were inspired by the Royal Academy of Dance that occupies the ground floor, with elevated private gardens at the podium level offering residents a peaceful sanctuary in the heart of the city.

The apartments are no less impressive on the inside, with interior design by Johnson Naylor creating a seamless flow throughout the expansive living and dining space, enhanced by fitted kitchens, integrated appliances, subtle storage and underfloor heating. Floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies frame relaxing views over Clapham Common, the River Thames and the London skyline beyond.

Residents also benefit from an exclusive amenities package that includes a 24-hour concierge service, a lounge area that can be customized for private screenings, dining and entertaining, secure underground car parking and access to dance studios and lessons at the Royal Academy.

Coda Residences is part of the larger Avanton:Battersea development. Hong Kong buyers who'd like to know more about this unique London property should attend JLL's exhibition from 18th to 20th May at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Exhibition details

Date: 18–20 May 2018 (Fri-Sun)

Time: 11am–7pm

Venue: Tian & Di Room, 7/F, Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 15 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

For more information about Coda Residences and other Central London residential properties, click here or contact JLL International Properties at +852 3759 0909 or irp.hk@ap.jll.com.