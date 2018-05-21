Garrett Mansions: refined village lifestyle in the heart of London

[Sponsored Article]

It may be the world's most powerful financial center and huge with tourists, but there's a less showy side to London that makes the UK capital a timelessly appealing place to live. Look beyond the shimmering skyline and you'll find a world of red brick Victorian mansions, tranquil waterways and sprawling Royal Parks.

The impending arrival of the new Crossrail service by year's end is making certain areas of London even more attractive to residents and investors alike, with research from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) forecasting house price growth 16 percent above the Greater London average by 2020.

One location that combines classic red-brick charm with a convenient Crossrail connection is Maida Vale, an affluent district in W2 offering more affordable house prices than nearby St. John’s Wood, Notting Hill or Mayfair. Garrett Mansions is a new property in Maida Vale by leading developer Berkeley Homes that updates the traditional mansion square for the 21st century, offering luxury residences within walking distance of Paddington station.

Serenity in the city

Renowned for its peace and quiet and the canalside cafes of ‘Little Venice,’ Maida Vale offers the experience of close-knit village living while still being enviably close to London's top sights and destinations, from Harrods to Buckingham Palace. Home to the BBC's Maida Vale Studios, the area has long attracted musical talent, some notable residents including singers Björk, Jarvis Cocker and Noel Gallagher.

Garrett Mansions is less than 15 minutes' walk from two of London's most famous parks – Hyde Park to the south and Regent's Park to the north-east – for a combined 760 acres of green space. The boutiques of Marylebone High Street are less than 20 minutes on foot, and it's not much further to the cultural charms of Soho and fine dining at Mayfair.

Families with children will also be well situated for exceptional education institutions. Local St. Saviour's primary school is rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, and notable universities including the University of Westminster, Regent's University London and London School of Economics are all within easy reach.

For getting around the city and beyond, the district is as well-connected as you'd expect for prime Zone 1 London. Edgware station offers access to four Underground lines just a minute's walk from Garrett Mansions, and it's also a short walk to Paddington station and the Crossrail Elizabeth Line, taking you to Heathrow Airport in 21 minutes.

Classic style with modern amenities

Garrett Mansions is part of the larger West End Gate development that's reimagining the London mansion block for the modern age. Architects Squire and Partners designed the red brick buildings to blend sympathetically with their period surroundings, overlooking a serene private garden.

This classically-inspired design continues inside the apartments, which are characterized by warm bronze and heritage tones and feature engineered timber flooring, integrated appliances and bespoke fittings. Residents can also access exclusive amenities at the development's Westmark building, including a swimming pool, fully-equipped gym and spa, private lounge, dining and cinema rooms and a 24-hour concierge.

Berkeley Homes Sales and Marketing Director, Simon Howard, says the West End Gate development offers an excellent opportunity to overseas property buyers. “With great design, amenities and location, the mid-range pricing opens up room for investment growth,” Mr. Howard explains.

“With the current and predicted relative lack of supply, it's a very good and safe option for an investor. With the transport connections, the opening of the Crossrail and the prestigious, established locations all around, I see it as a very good opportunity.”

