West End Gate: classic London living reimagined with exclusive amenities

Nowhere blends old and new as stylishly as London. This timeless appeal is just one of many reasons the UK capital is such an enduring favorite with overseas property buyers, where state-of-the-art developments are respectfully designed to fit in seamlessly with surrounding heritage buildings.

One stand-out example is West End Gate, a large-scale residential project from leading UK developer Berkeley Homes that's reinterpreting the traditional London mansion square for the 21st century. Designed by award-winning architects Squire and Partners, its red brick buildings evoke the period charm of its Maida Vale neighborhood and nearby Mayfair, overlooking a beautifully landscaped private garden.

When complete, this development will offer 643 homes across five distinctive buildings in a prestigious location, surrounded by London's most affluent districts, Royal Parks and tranquil waterways. Residences will shortly be available to purchase at Garrett Mansions, a collection of 58 spacious apartments at West End Gate that grants residents exclusive access to world-class lifestyle amenities.

Elegant simplicity

Inside and out, Garrett Mansions fuses the best of classic style with modern materials to create a contemporary experience of traditional London living. While the development's signature Westmark tower adopts a more modern aesthetic of silver finishes and reflective surfaces, Garrett Mansions is rooted in tradition with more formal layouts and warm bronze and heritage tones.

Each of its Manhattan and one, two and three-bedroom apartments has been carefully sculpted and dressed to create a relaxed living space, with engineered timber and carpeted floors, stone work surfaces, fitted wardrobes and bespoke bathroom fittings. Underfloor heating, video entry systems and CCTV ensure residents' comfort and peace of mind.

Selected apartments have balconies looking over the landscaped gardens, offering a private sanctuary in the heart of the city. Framed by manicured greenery, a linear water feature with water lilies sets the perfect atmosphere for relaxing at the end of a busy day.

A complete lifestyle

All residents at West End Gate also have access to a luxury suite of leisure, health and wellness amenities housed in the Westmark building, including a 24-hour concierge who's always at hand to take care of every conceivable need.

A cutting-edge wellness suite offers everything that's needed to stay in shape or unwind after a hard day's work, from the expansive swimming pool, sauna and steam room to health and beauty treatments at the tranquil spa. The fully-equipped gym is staffed by personal trainers who can create bespoke fitness programs.

Residents can also find privacy or entertain guests at the private lounge and dining room or reserve the 24-seat cinema for private screenings. Secure underground parking is available and boutique retailers and restaurants are literally on the doorstep, the ground floor of Westmark being leased to high-end commercial tenants.

Unique opportunity

Garrett Mansions at West End Gate will welcome its first residents from Q2/Q3 2020.

Berkeley Homes Sales and Marketing Director, Simon Howard, explains: “These luxury homes boast a unique location in a part of prime Central London where there is little to rival the scale, quality and specification of West End Gate.

“The materials, design and size of the development present a truly rare and unique opportunity to own a brand new home in one the capital's most prestigious areas.”

Hong Kong property buyers can find out more about this investment opportunity by attending JLL's exhibition on Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th June at the Landmark.

