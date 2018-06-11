Old Oak and Park Royal: Inside London's largest regeneration area

[Sponsored Article]

London is a city in perpetual growth. With its population estimated to reach 11 million by 2050, the UK capital is investing in residential and commercial developments on an unprecedented scale, especially in the west.

West London has experienced rapid transformation since the millennium, from the growth of White City into a leading shopping and leisure destination to Crossrail breathing new life into formerly overlooked suburbs. Now, the £26 billion redevelopment of Park Royal and Old Oak Common is providing much-needed homes and employment in the vicinity of one of London's major transport interchanges.

Spanning 1,600 acres, the Old Oak and Park Royal regeneration is the largest of its kind in the UK. This brand new district will add 40,000 new homes, retail and office space and transport infrastructure to create a seminal place for Londoners to live and work. At the heart of the regeneration zone is Portal West, a high-end residential project from leading developer City & Docklands that will help to establish this new neighborhood as a fashionable address in the west of the capital.

London's dynamic new district

A new community needs local amenities, and a new high street and retail and entertainment centers are being planned for the district to supplement those at nearby White City, known for its fashion boutiques and Europe's largest shopping center, Westfield London. Families moving to the area will also be well catered for by local schools and the new £3 billion campus for Imperial College London, one of the UK's leading universities, being built close to Portal West.

As well as new homes and amenities, the regeneration is also expected to create up to 65,000 jobs and to contribute £7.6 billion per year to the UK economy. Park Royal is already well-established as a hub of manufacturing and logistics, home to London's largest business park with over 1,200 commercial tenants, while the redeveloped Old Oak Common station will put 150,000 jobs within an hour's commute.

This state-of-the-art station has been designed to serve 250,000 passengers each day across seven Underground and rail lines. The only high-speed interchange that will be served by both Crossrail and the planned High Speed 2 (HS2) railway connecting major cities across the UK, journey times will be just 16 minutes to the City, 18 minutes to Heathrow, 23 minutes to Canary Wharf and 31 minutes to Birmingham Airport.

Lifestyle above all

Portal West is a mixed-use development currently under construction in North Acton, just 10 minutes' walk from the Old Oak Common interchange and two minutes from North Acton station for Central Line services. It comprises four main towers surrounding communal landscaped gardens and courtyards, the tallest being the 42-story One West Point. On its completion by 2022, this will be the tallest residential landmark in West London, as well as boasting the highest private sky garden and terrace bar in the city.

This elegant glass-fronted tower features 275 one, two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, each of which has its own private balcony or terrace arranged in an alternating 'weave' layout by BUJ Architects. Inside, all apartments benefit from Smart Hub technology for personalized convenience, quality materials and floor-to-ceiling windows making the most of natural light.

Residents of all Portal West buildings will have access to shared lifestyle amenities including a 24-hour concierge and valet parking, fully-equipped gym and holistic suite, private dining room, screening room and bar, roof garden and child care facilities. The development will also include a flexible workspace and independent commercial facilities, putting international restaurants, cafes and boutiques literally on your doorstep.

One West Point is scheduled to complete from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022. Apartments start from £485,000 (about HKD 5.09 million).

Hong Kong exhibition details:

Date: 15th, 16th and 17th June 2018 (Fri, Sat & Sun)

Location: Tian & Di, Landmark 15 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

For more information about this investment opportunity and other London residential properties, click here or contact JLL International Properties at +852 3759 0909 or irp.hk@ap.jll.com.