Course challenges students to achieve excellence

When Yusuf Sujono began weighing up executive education options a couple of years ago, he adopted a well-structured, strategic approach.

As infrastructure policy adviser for the Australia Indonesia Partnership for Economic Governance (AIPEG), he wanted to attend a programme which offered comprehensive practical knowledge, an East-meets-West outlook, and the chance to gain international experience.

“Working through the process, I consistently found that the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA scored highest against each of my criteria,” says Jakarta-based Sujono. “In addition, I found other positives, such as the willingness to engage, and that alumni maintain close links with classmates and other intakes.”

A visit to the HKUST campus, during which he sat in on classes, served to confirm initial impressions. It also showed how the quality of teaching puts executives on the cutting edge by challenging assumptions, encouraging the exchange of ideas, and expecting excellence.

Though his career has involved dealings with multiple sectors, ranging from infrastructure and education to manufacturing and mining, he has worked primarily on the finance side. The focus has been on raising, investing, optimising and preserving capital to help different types of organisations build a competitive advantage.

“However, I firmly believe that you have to know more beyond finance to be a good financial adviser,” Sujono says. “I can see that the EMBA curriculum will greatly enhance my strategic thinking and all-round business knowledge, while providing the international exposure to complement my existing skills.”

Beyond the compulsory residential week at the Kellogg campus in Illinois, Sujono has his eye on global electives in Canada, Germany, and China on topics like intellectual capital management and discovering mergers and acquisitions. “I wish to add as many electives as possible,” he says.

As a member of the incoming class who works for a not-for-profit organisation, Sujono has been awarded this year’s NPO Scholarship, which is funded by the programme.

AIPEG hopes to promote strong, sustainable and inclusive economic growth through effective markets and better management of public finances. “I understand this scholarship was established to support NPOs in shaping a better world,” Sujono says. “This mission is very close to my heart and drives me every single day. As I am personally financing my studies, the scholarship will reduce that burden and allow me to concentrate more on learning and then sharing knowledge.”