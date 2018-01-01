Chengdu: Sichuan’s Fascinating Capital

[Sponsored Article]

Home to the adorable, cuddly giant pandas and Sichuan peppercorn, the provincial capital of Sichuan, Chengdu, is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing cities in southwestern China. Under the country’s favourable Belt and Road Initiative, Chengdu continues to strengthen its position as a prominent economic, commercial and transportation hub in the west, attracting MNCs to station in the city. Known for its relaxed lifestyle and culture, abundance of natural, cultural and historical sights, it is indeed no surprise that the city welcomes an estimated number of 100 million tourists each year.

As one of the Chinese cities that made it to the nation’s top ten leisure destinations, what makes this “Brocade City” so special and increasingly popular?

Here are the reasons and a round-up of what this charming city has to offer.

Rich History & Culture

Chengdu is one of the earliest settlement in southwest, with a history traced back to 2400 years ago when the first Shu emperor built its capital here. Retaining its original name ‘Shu’ till nowadays, it has long been an important political, commercial and economic hub of Sichuan. The province is reputed as the ‘Heavenly State’, or ‘Tian Fu Zhi Guo’ in Chinese, literally a place richly endowed with natural resources. Thanks to excellent irrigation and the abundance of mineral resources, the fertile Chengdu Plain was the centre of the ancient Shu Kingdom, forming a brilliant civilisation that nourished the place’s deep-rooted cultures and rich heritage.

Historical attractions such as Wenshu Monastery, Wuhou Shrine, Du Fu’s Thatched Cottage Museum, Kuanzhai Alley, Daci Temple, Jinsha Site Museum, each with its fascinating antique beauty and cultural heritage.

A trip to Chengdu wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the city’s Giant Panda Breeding Research Base, where the public will have the chance to meet and learn about Sichuan’s most iconic and lovable creature. The Research Base was opened in 1993 to further scientific studies and enhance the public’s awareness of the conservation of the endangered wildlife species.

Be immersed in the local culture and experience Chengdu’s relaxed and laidback lifestyle. Spend a leisure afternoon sipping teas at a teahouse is an integral part of local living in Chengdu. Watch a Sichuan Opera at night and be mesmerised by the mysterious techniques of bianlian (changing faces), gundeng (rolling lamps) and tunhuo (spitting fire)!

Food Galore

Chengdu is the birthplace of Sichuan cuisine, one of the eight regional cuisines of China. With rich historical influences, Sichuan cuisine is known for its pungency, spiciness and unique Sichuan pepper flavour. In recognition of its sophistication, UNESCO declared Chengdu a City of Gastronomy in 2011, and nothing could be truer. The city boasts an exceptional variety of appetizing delicacies and dining options for every budget. From local street vendor to elaborate sit-down restaurants, serving classic Sichuan fare of spicy hotpot, chuanchuanxiang (skewers of goodies), hongyou chaoshou (a important stape of pork dumplings in chili sauce), dandianmian (noodles in spicy peanut broth), and even roasted rabbit, for those who are daring to try new things.

Visit popular pedestrian thoroughfares like Jinli Pedestrian Street, Chunxi Road and Kuanzhai Alley, one simply won’t have their taste buds disappointed in Chengdu!

Gateway to Other Scenic Sites

With the construction of the new Chengdu Tianfu International Airport underway, which is expected to compete by 2019, the city is set to develop itself into a world-class aviation hub. In fact, it has already been a gateway to the nation’s well-acclaimed scenic spots in west China, such as the beautiful Jiuzhaigou National Park, Huanglong National Park, religious Taoist and Buddhist temples such as Mount Qingcheng, Mount Emei and Leishan Giant Buddha etc.

Tianfu Square Serviced Suites by Lanson Place

Combining attentive guest service with the comfort of a private home, the new property features 162 spacious suites catering to the differing needs of couples, families with children and also professionals. Situated just minutes away from the Luomashi metro station and prime retail clusters of Tianfu Square, Chunxi Road and Yanshikou, Tianfu Square Serviced Suites by Lanson Place is ideal for leisure travellers seeking city-centre convenience and proximity to the city’s renowned attractions, events and restaurants.

The property offers one to three-bedroom suites with sizes ranging from 101 to 206 sq.m, perfect for different family sizes. The suites come stylishly designed in soothing and inviting earth tones, all featuring a fully-equipped kitchen, an expansive living and dining area, and full amenities that include WiFi internet, satellite and cable LCD TV, and a home theatre system etc. Besides, the property also offers a thoughtful array of facilities where guests can relax and unwind, including an 24-hour gymnasium, Residents Lounge and indoor swimming pool.

From now until 31 March 2018, enjoy a wonderful holiday getaway “Festive Getaway” package with extended staying benefits including complimentary breakfast and WiFi:

