Your blissful new life at beautiful Shanghai Times Square Apartments

[Sponsored Article]

Imagine this: An excellent opportunity to advance your career comes up. It involves relocation to Shanghai. When it comes to an after work retreat however, you know that only the finest apartment home with the best possible service level will do.

Then, there is no reason to look beyond Shanghai Times Square Apartments located in the prestigious Huai Hai Zhong Road area. Aside from being a highly sought-after serviced apartments, savvy tenants know that the Wharf China developed and managed jewel property boasts unsurpassed services.

Indeed, the multi-lingual team at the concierge desk, where staff members—fluent in English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Japanese, are keen to help tenants settle quickly into their exciting new home.

Meanwhile, the trained home companions at Times Square Apartments ensure that everything you need to enjoy your new life in Shanghai is only a phone call away, whether it’s to ask what the city’s most romantic restaurant is, to where to find Shanghai’s best high-fashion shops.

They are more than happy to go that extra mile to get their tenants the precise equipment for a comfortable, cosy and home-away-from-home experience. As with many home owners, discerning tenants require certain softness of their pillows, and when they talk to the home companions, these requirements are immediately met with smiles.

There are numerous tales of exceptional service told by happily settled tenants. For example, a tenant from America was truly appreciative of the apartments’ helpful staff. “I was suffering from serious back pain when we arrived in Shanghai. The staff really were concerned about me, trying all sorts of possible arrangement in order to make our apartment as comfortable as possible, like getting added items to improve the unit’s flexibility and making adjustment to the bed to help me sleep.”

While individual units are homelike, tenants have ample opportunity to socialise. In common areas, an exciting addition at Times Square Apartments following a timely refurbishing is the Lounge, where new residents can meet other tenants while enjoying morning refreshments or read the latest international publications.

Times Square Apartments feature stylishly spacious units in 1-, 2- and 3-room configurations, while its five-star hotel-style services—in addition to those mentioned—includes three times weekly housekeeping service, plus laundry services with same-day delivery. But since this luxury complex will be for many their daily escape from a hectic work schedule, it's worth mentioning its spacious and sparkling outdoor pool, plus spa-standard sauna room and gymnasium.

Times Square Apartments occupy 26 storeys atop the Times Square complex on Huai Hai Zhong Road, renowned for its famed fashion brand outlets, as well as a wide array of lifestyle commodities. And the locality itself features a fine balance of Old World charm and modernity with traditional architecture proudly standing side-by-side with some of the most avant-garde highrises in the world. Little wonder this area is so popular with high-flying expatriates.

Without a doubt, an unrivalled advantage of Times Square Apartments is its enviable location, conveniently served by Metro lines 1 and 8, making commuting within the urban area a breeze. And for frequent flyers, think of the joy of knowing your new home is just 20 minutes’ drive from Hongqiao Airport, or 30 minutes from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and the assurance that the apartment will be flawlessly managed.