Marco Polo Village, a home away from home

[Sponsored Article]

The Guanren International Community area in the prime Central Business District of Xiamen, adjacent to the Xiamen City Hall is commonly known as the “Marco Polo Village” among ex-patriates and long-staying international business travelers.

Since the opening of the Marco Polo Xiamen now 22 years ago, the Guanren area has evolved into a diverse village of local and relocated Chinese, together with over 1,300 foreigners from more than 50 countries. It is located between Yundang Lake and Hu Wei Shan (Fox Tail Mountain) and the sea shore of the Taiwan Strait.

The Marco Polo Village has many recreational options to the hectic life of the business traveler. One can choose for a leisurely walk along Yundang Lake with abundant bird watching opportunity of the White Egret, the city animal of Xiamen City and represented in the logo of Xiamen Airlines.

The more dynamic individual may choose for a brisk walk or run up Hu Wei Shan (Fox Tail Mountain) where an intense workout will be rewarded with breathtaking views of Xiamen city.

The Marco Polo Village has all the daily conveniences for the international traveler like barber shops, spa, and international grocery stores. Nearby is an international elementary and high school.

But most of all, the Marco Polo Village has ample exquisite eateries that attract people from all over the city.

Next to the five star lodging facilities, the Marco Polo Xiamen hotel itself has four restaurants to choose from, including Lotus Court renowned for its Cantonese cuisine. There is the award winning Shogun specialized in sushi, sashimi and other Japanese delicacies. Café Marco serves international food from a buffet or a-la-carte. And on the ground level in an eight story atrium the Lobby Lounge serves afternoon tea with Napoleon cake, its signature dessert.

Adjacent is the Marco Polo shopping arcade, where a coffee bar, an Italian and Contemporary restaurant are now open and two more, a Vietnamese and Thai restaurant are soon to open. Furthermore, there is ample choice of more eateries in the adjacent coffee street. And to finish it all off, an after-dinner drink is easy to find in the bar street, all within walking distance.

Proof for a vibrant and caring community is the annual Marco Polo Food Festival and Charity Bazar in support of the local charity organizations.

It was to no surprise that the Marco Polo Xiamen Hotel was chosen as one of the designated hotels for BRICS 2017, and successfully hosted the Brazilian delegation and Michel Temer, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.