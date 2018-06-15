Unlock the Destination in Le Meridien Xiamen

[Sponsored Article]

Xiamen is one of the most vibrant and environmentally friendly city located on the Southeast coastline of China and about 1 hour flight time from Shanghai, Taipei and Hong Kong.

Le Meridien Xiamen, a 342 room urban resort located in the city center’s national park offering 5 Star full service comforts and amenities steeped in the Le Meridien’ s brand attributes of Chic, Cultured and Discovery.

The 342 room and suite hotel is uniquely located in the city center’s park, surrounded by rolling hills and hundred years old temples, the hotel is approx. 10 km from hotel to Xiamen’s International Airport and is within 8km to the city’s financial, business districts and major attractions.

All guest rooms and suites come with a private balcony for guests to enjoy the all-natural settings and indulge in the serene surroundings without having to sacrifice the convenience of being in close proximity to the city’s business districts and many varied leisure attractions.

A few paces from the hotel’s main building sits 12 hill villas on a green hill side, offering additional privacy and seclusion, the villas offer 1 bedroom to 3 bedroom suites with private lanais and patios for extra space and comfort.

In addition to the Latest Recipe (all Day dining offering regional and western cuisines and International buffets) and Le Mei, (Cantonese Restaurant offering contemporary Cantonese and Chao Chow Cuisines ) the hotel also features a number of private dining options (Chef’s Table dinners with custom design menus prepared by the hotel’s Executive Chef) offering unique venues throughout the hotel grounds ( Waterfall, Garden Terrace, Scenic Pool overlooking Xiamen etc).

The hotel’s 850 square meter pillar less Ballroom featuring 10 meter high ceiling and separate grand entrance is a preferred venue to meeting planners and organizers. The 300 square meter foyer is ideal for pre and post meeting functions and events. A secondary ballroom and 6 additional breakout rooms offer the perfect venues for all types of M.I.C.E and product launch events.

The hotel is offering a host of special packages and room rates with value added benefits and amenities from now until early September, please visit our website at http://www.lemeridien.com/xiamen for more information and details to plan your Xiamen holidays.