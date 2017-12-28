The spirit of Christmas

NewsHong KongEducation
PUBLISHED : Thursday, 28 December, 2017, 9:03am
UPDATED : Thursday, 28 December, 2017, 9:03am

SCMP staff
SCMP staff

[First published on 7 December, 2015] Pupils from the English Schools Foundation’s Sha Tin Junior School hand out food to an elderly resident in Sham Shui Po. They were among more than 250 families whose children gave out fruit, rice, canned food, toothbrushes and towels. One pupil even knitted about 50 scarves for the elderly and homeless to wear in the chilly weather. Photo: Edward Wong

