Eurasia–focused EMBA to Help Students Learn, Lead and Innovate

The part-time program, lasting 17 months, has been designed to help forward-looking business leaders capitalize on new markets and opportunities emerging across that extensive region, partly as a result of China’s Belt and Road economic initiative.

Courses will be taught in English by HKUST and SKOLKOVO faculty members, but there will also be six international modules focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship. These will involve visits to China, Israel, Kazakhstan, Russia, Switzerland and the US.

Professor Tam Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, says the new EMBA, which is set to start towards the end of next year, will help students to benefit from new opportunities in a fast moving economic environment.

“The program seeks to develop business leaders for Eurasia and support growth in the Belt and Road countries,” says Professor Tam, adding that it will meet the needs of professionals looking to drive and manage innovation. He also believes it will break new ground by facilitating collaboration between Chinese entrepreneurs and business people across the region.

Half of the first intake of roughly 40 students is expected to come from Russia, but overall the aim is to admit a good mix of candidates from China, Europe, Asia, former Soviet Union countries, among others.

The program will take inspiration from the highly successful Kellogg-HKUST EMBA, which has been the world’s number one in the Financial Times global rankings eight times, for course design and development.

Professor Tam says the strategic partnership with SKOLKOVO will further extend the School's geographical reach and global impact. This latest collaboration will also extend to research and further exchanges. For instance, 23 undergraduate students from HKUST visited SKOLKOVO in the summer of 2017 as part of an eye-opening field trip.

Professor Steven DeKrey, Associate Dean of HKUST Business School, sees the new partnership as strategic and far-reaching. In his view, the joint EMBA will create unparalleled opportunities for networking and building relationships, which is a crucial aspect of international business.

“The new program is in line with our vision of supporting and educating leaders who make a difference in the world,” says Professor DeKrey, who is also the Chairman of the International Academic Council at SKOLKOVO.

Therefore, the key modules will provide perspectives of leadership and innovation, and foster a deeper understanding of diverse cultures and societies in Eurasia.

Applicants should be proficient in English and hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised institution. They should also have ten years’ work experience, six of which should be at management level. Modules will be taught once a month over four days with field trips scheduled to last between five and 11 days.

Anthony Saraykin is an alumnus of the SKOLKOVO MBA program, as well as founder and chief executive of Finnovasia. He believes that combining the strengths of two schools is a winning formula.

“With the dedication and commitment that is being shown, students will certainly have a worthwhile experience,” he notes, adding that SKOLKOVO was established to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs in Russia.