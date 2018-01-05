Global Network Deans Meet at HKUST

[Sponsored Article]

A two-day meeting hosted by HKUST Business School brought together deans and academic directors for the 12th Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM) on 4 and 5 of December 2017.

The attendees discussed issues ranging from the criteria for membership and governance of the network, to student engagement and prospects for further collaboration and partnerships.

Professor Tam Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, was exceptionally pleased to see that almost 40 deans and senior administrators from member schools were able to participate.

In his own welcoming remarks, HKUST President Professor Tony Chan expressed similar sentiments, noting that the meeting was a chance to discuss the close co-operation between member schools and unique occasion to introduce HKUST to GNAM members.

Adjunct Professor of Finance, KC Chan, offered some unique perspectives on why China's FinTech sector is achieving exponential growth. Having served ten years as Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, he was well placed to compare trends and advances in China with the slower pace of development elsewhere.

Delegates also heard first-hand what the Belt and Road initiative means for the economies in Eurasia and Russia. Alexey Kalinin, Academic Director of the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO’s Institute for Emerging Market Studies spoke with authority on the subject.

SKOLKOVO is a partner of the HKUST Business School for research, student exchange programs, and a new Eurasia-orientated joint EMBA programme. Andrei Sharonov, President of SKOLKOVO, was also on hand to exchange and share his expertise.

Delegates also visited the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and heard from speakers, including its CEO Albert Wong on how Hong Kong is positioned to transform itself into the regional hub for technology development They were also able to view several innovative projects, including “Robotics Garage” and “Smart Living Lab”.

Launched in 2012, GNAM includes 29 leading business schools from diverse countries and at different stages of development. A common purpose, though, is to give their students, faculty and alumni a fuller understanding of economic conditions and challenges around the world.