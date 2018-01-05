Toasting a Legend

[Sponsored Article]

In the Financial Times (FT) Global EMBA Rankings announced in October 2017, the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA program was ranked No.1 in the world, topping the highly respected chart for the eighth time. The celebration party was held on 24 November 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong to mark this meaningful milestone.

Senior members of the Court and management of HKUST and the Business School Advisory Council joined the program students and alumni, and faculty and staff, to celebrate the record-setting achievement.

The Kellogg-HKUST EMBA program was launched in 1998 to offer the best management education for international talent. Since 2007, the program has been crowned No.1 eight times, a standing unrivalled in the world. It is a testament to the program’s consistent excellence and uncompromising admission requirements, which has attracted over 900 of the brightest and elite students over the past two decades.