Hong Kong – The ideal proving ground for marketing innovations

As the recipient of nearly a dozen major industry awards in just the last three years, and recently named "Visionary" company by US-based Gartner, Inc.—a world leading research firm, the digital agency Mirum Hong Kong has managed to stand out among even its most competitive industry rivals.

Mirum (the word is Latin for “amazing”) Hong Kong’s CEO and Administrative Officer Win Mak says the secret to his firm’s success is that it is a “borderless company” which combines top-tier local expertise with a global reach, so that his innovative staff can provide complete and across the board digital services to local, regional and international brands. And the Mirum’s reputation has earned it strong partnerships with such key global technology giants as Microsoft and Samsung.

Mirum Hong Kong’s Mak says the city is an open platform that conveniently connects Mirum's business activities to the rest of the world. With a presence in 24 countries, today, Mirum Hong Kong is the Centre of Excellence of Technology and Innovation for Mirum’s global network of almost 50 offices.

Originally established as Designercity, and now part of the J. Walter Thompson Company and WPP Network, Mirum’s CEO Mak says his company is able to help other offices in the international network bring global clients to mainland China, and build brand awareness for mainland clients who want to expand their footprint across the world. Mak says: "We help our clients to undergo successful digital transformations through solutions that not only connect with customers, but also shape their connected experiences and interactions across all touch-points."

Mirum's roster of global, regional and local clients includes some of Hong Kong's biggest organisations such as the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Hong Kong International Airport. Among Mirum's many award-winning marketing successes is the firm's Christmas campaign for Starbucks—which enabled mobile app users to send personalised holographic season’s greetings to family and friends; the result was an amazing 300 per cent increase in downloads, which encouraged 53,000 app users to redeem a free drink.

While some marketing experts believe digital marketing should blur the lines between business processes and marketing, Mak says this is a misconception—and that such lines should not be there in the first place. "What is actually needed is a seamless cohesion across all capabilities, processes, structures, and technologies," says Mak. More than simply devising marketing campaigns, Mak says Mirum dives deep into clients' problems to deliver practical solutions.

"We aim to create the experiences that people want and businesses need," he says. To help clients achieve their goals, Mirum applies extensive business knowledge and technology applications to deliver genuine business results. "Without being able to provide meaningful solutions, an agency's value to a client's business would only be short term," says Mak.

As a leading technology innovator, Mak believes Hong Kong is an ideal receptive platform to test new ideas. "Hong Kong companies are not afraid to be the first to try new things," notes Mak, who describes the city as a "prototype" market. "If the ideas and technologies work among Hong Kong's own population of seven million tech-savvy people, we then have the proof-points we need to roll out those ideas or technologies to other parts of the world.” Another key Hong Kong strength is a talent pool of highly-skilled local and international professionals.

Mak says: "In our type of business it is no longer enough to be a marketer, a concepts person, finance expert or an IT professional; you need to be a multi-skilled individual with sharp critical thinking skills and a comprehensive understanding of how businesses operate." Hong Kong is a melting pot for talent, which means we can find the top people we need right here."