Hysan Development’s core profit jumps 5pc to US$318 million

Hysan Development, one of the largest landlords in Hong’s Kong’s famous shopping district of Causeway Bay, has reported a 5.1 per cent increase in its 2017 core profit, boosted by higher office rental levels.

Core, or underlying profit, which excludes revaluation gains on investment properties, came in at HK$2.49 billion (US$318 million) for the year ended 31 December 2017, according to the company’s filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Turnover for its office sector business was HK$1.36 billion in 2017, up 5.2 per cent, while reported profit for 2017 was HK$3.64 billion, including a fair value gain of HK$853 million on its investment properties, which beat the market expectations of HK$2.41 billion of 13 analysts polled by Bloomberg. In 2016, its reported profit was HK$1.22 billion.

“There was not a very big jump in the company's results in 2017 as the city’s retail sales only started to be robust in the second half year,” said Nomura's property analyst Joyce Kwock. “The company will see a better performance in 2018.”

Hong Kong's retail sales rose 2.2 per cent in 2017 to HK$446.1 billion, ending a three-year decline, mainly driven by an uptick in mainland Chinese tourist arrivals.

The company reported a slight revenue increase of 0.4 per cent to HK$3.55 billion from a year earlier.

“The luxury sector has been challenging,” said Hysan chairman Irene Lee Yun-lien.

“Despite the fact consumer sentiment for purchasing certain luxury goods, such as jewellery and watches, has rebounded to a level close to that seen earlier in the decade, consumer behaviour and the taste for high-end subsectors have changed in the past few years.

“The definition of luxury stretches beyond buying exclusive or expensive goods. It now encompasses health and well-being as well as children-centric offerings, all within a highly demanding enhanced environment,” she said.

Hysan's shares rose 1.8 per cent by the close in Hong Kong, to HK$45.35, after slipping in morning trade.

A second interim dividend of 111 HK cents per share was declared, bringing the annual payout to shareholders to 137 HK cents per share, 1.5 per cent higher than in 2016.

The developer’s portfolio of retail, office and residential investment properties under review covers a total gross floor area of 4.1 million square feet, but does not yet include newly completed Lee Garden Three building which will add another 467,000 square feet. The new mixed-use commercial building received its first new office tenant last December.